Samsung Galaxy Days sale announced on Flipkart: Check deals, exchange offers, and rewards

If you’re planning to buy a new device or upgrade to a next-generation Samsung phone, there’s good news for you as Samsung has begun its Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart. The company has announced the first edition of Galaxy Days, which will take place over three days from December 16 to December 18, 2025. The sale will focus on Galaxy smartphones and will also cover wearables, tablets, and laptops available through the platform. Samsung Galaxy Days sale is now live on Flipkart, with discounts and exchange deals on Galaxy devices. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

During this event, Samsung plans to bring multiple purchase-related benefits together on a single platform. These include exchange-based savings, bundle-linked price cuts, device protection plans, and reward-based incentives for eligible buyers shopping via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Days Sale: Exchange and Other Offers

During Galaxy Days, Samsung will offer exchange-related benefits on select Galaxy smartphones listed on Flipkart. Buyers who trade in eligible devices can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000. The final exchange value will depend on the model being offered and the Galaxy device chosen for purchase. Flipkart will manage the exchange process as per its existing terms.

Samsung will also extend bundle-based savings under pair-up offers. Customers who buy eligible Galaxy smartphones can receive savings of up to Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy wearables and accessories purchased in the same order. Along with smartphones, Samsung has confirmed that certain Galaxy wearables, tablets, and laptops will also be part of the sale, with offers applied during the event period.

Samsung Care+ Option for Buyers

Samsung Galaxy smartphone buyers on Flipkart will also have access to Samsung Care+ during the Galaxy Days sale. The protection plan covers accidental damage and liquid damage for eligible devices. Customers can add this service while purchasing their smartphones. Samsung positions this option as support for users planning extended usage of their devices.

Furthermore, shoppers who make purchases from the Samsung Brand Store on Flipkart during Galaxy Days can earn Flipkart SuperCoins on eligible transactions. In addition, Samsung has announced limited-time reward activities during the sale. Some users may receive access to mystery boxes, which can unlock coupons usable on select Galaxy models available during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Days Sale: Sale Schedule

Galaxy Days sale will run only on Flipkart from December 16 to December 18, 2025. Samsung stated that the event includes exchange options, bundled purchase savings, device protection plans, and reward programs in one online sale window to support customers planning Galaxy device upgrades through the platform.