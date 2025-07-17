Samsung Galaxy F36 5G mobile launch date in India, expected price and specifications

Samsung's upcoming F-series device, the Samsung F36 5G, has finally received a release date confirmation from the company via a microsite on Flipkart. The banner on Flipkart reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will officially launch in India on July 19, which is just a couple of days away. The phone will be available on the Flipkart website in India. Screen grab from the Flipkart microsite.(Samsung/Flipkart)

Here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy F36 so far

Reports suggest that the Galaxy F36 could be priced under ₹20,000 in the Indian market, which would make it an entry-level device. That said, the teaser does reveal some of the back design of the phone and, from what we can tell, the phone will have a vegan leather finish on the back, including the red/orange colour that has been advertised in one of the banners.

The same could also be available in other colourways, including a purplish-blue shade and a black. However, reports state that there could be a total of three colours on offer and the phone could measure 7.7mm in thickness.

On the camera module, we can see a triple camera setup in the teasers, which is laid out in an oval camera module situated in the top left of the phone. The sides appear to be flat, making it reminiscent of most phones currently featuring a flat side and flat back.

Other Specs

As for other specs, a report by GSM Arena suggests that the phone could feature a 50MP main camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation, and this would indeed be a triple camera system, as seen in the teasers. Apart from this, reports suggest that it could feature an Exynos 1380 processor, likely paired with 6GB of RAM. There could also be several AI features built into the phone, and it could run Android 15 with One UI 7 laid on top.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price