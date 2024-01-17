Samsung Galaxy S24 launch today: Where, when to watch Unpacked Event live stream

Samsung is all set to launch the most powerful series of its smartphones across the globe today during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. After multiple leaks and rumours about the specifics of the event, it is expected that Samsung will launch three phones today - Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24. Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 will take place tonight (Image courtesy: Samsung)

It is expected that these will be the first Samsung smartphones with incorporated AI features, coming with powerful OS upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be launched today during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Samsung event will take place at 1 pm EST, which is 11:30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). The company will livestream the event across the globe through its official website, with several big announcements expected.

Samsung event 2024: Livestream details and time

The live stream of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will commence at 11:30 pm according to Indian time, and can be viewed live on the official website of Samsung. The live stream will also be available on the official social media handles of Samsung, on Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

Those who register for the launch event on the official website of Samsung have a chance of winning a ₹5000 voucher and a variety of Samsung products. They will also be able to pre-book their Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone at just ₹1,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Leaked features, prices

According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone will have a price range of ₹1,04,999 to ₹1,05,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ was priced at ₹94,999.

The most premium model out of the three, Samsung S24 Ultra is expected to be priced at around ₹1,34,999 and the standard model Samsung Galaxy S24 is likely to be priced at ₹84,999 to ₹85,999, as per early predictions.

When it comes to the rumoured features, the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a titanium body like Apple iPhone 15, with a 200MP main camera with 50MP optical zoom camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera.

It is expected that the camera may also have Galaxy AI incorporated to edit and enhance images. The smartphone is likely to have 5000mAh battery, and will run on OneUI 6.0.