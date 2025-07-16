Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile launch: Camera features, specs and more updates

Samsung’s new generation “Fan Edition” model, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G, is expected to launch in October. The smartphone will likely follow the steps of the flagship Galaxy S25 series, bringing a similar design, hardware upgrades, and others. However, as we get more details about the smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to get an upgraded camera, but not in terms of hardware, but a major software upgrade. Reportedly, the smartphone could feature similar camera features to the Galaxy S24 FE, but may offer improved camera performance. Know what we can expect from this year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to feature similar cameras to its predecessor.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G camera upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is slated for major upgrades this year, with a thinner and lighter build in comparison to its predecessor. The smartphone is also rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset for performance. Now, leaks surrounding the camera have started to surface, which suggests the Galaxy S25 FE could feature similar cameras to its predecessor.

This means the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G could feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, we can see an upgrade in selfie camera from 10MP to 12MP. While there are no major hardware changes in the rear camera setup, Samsung could bring software-based enhancements, bringing improved image quality in comparison to the Galaxy S24 FE.

Nowadays, several modern smartphones reportedly rely on computational photography, which leverages processor power and optimised software alongside the hardware requirements. Samsung also claims that software changes play a major role in a smartphone’s camera performance. Therefore, we expect that the Galaxy S25 FE camera could rely on the chip’s image signal processors (ISPs), refined software, and computational photography features for improved image quality.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to have a armor aluminium build with 7.4mm thickness. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is also expected to get an upgraded 4900mAh battery with 45W charging support. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 FE could run on OneUI 8 update based on Android 16 out of the box.