Samsung Galaxy S25 series prices in India out: How much new flagship phones cost

Samsung has officially launched its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a teaser for the Galaxy S25 Edge. While details on the Edge remain sparse, the other three models have been fully revealed, showcasing a wealth of new AI-driven features. The trio is now available for pre-order in India, with pricing confirmed for the first time in the key market. Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, offering 12GB of RAM as standard across the three models.(Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Pricing for the Galaxy S25 Series in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be priced at ₹80,999 and ₹99,999, respectively, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will start at ₹129,999. The devices are now available for pre-order via Samsung’s official website and major online and offline retailers across the country.

Cutting-Edge AI Features

The new Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, offering 12GB of RAM as standard across the three models. However, what truly sets these devices apart are the innovative AI features that promise to elevate the smartphone experience.

Upgraded Circle to Search

Samsung’s collaboration with Google has led to an upgrade of the popular Circle to Search feature, which was introduced with the Galaxy S24 series. The new version can now recognise phone numbers, URLs, and email addresses, allowing users to instantly make calls, visit websites, or send emails with a single tap—further streamlining the search process.

Gemini: Enhanced Language Understanding

One of the standout features of the S25 series is Gemini, an advanced AI assistant that improves how users interact with their devices. You can now ask your phone to do things like adjust display size, find a specific photo by simply describing it, or even add a sports team’s schedule to your calendar—all with one command. Gemini works seamlessly across Samsung, Google, and third-party apps like Spotify, offering a more integrated and intuitive experience.

New Productivity Tools: Call Transcripts, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist

Samsung has also introduced several productivity tools to help users get more done. Call Transcripts provides real-time transcriptions and summaries of calls, while Drawing Assist allows users to create illustrations from text prompts or images. For those who need help with writing, the Writing Assist tool offers support with emails, notes, and other written content, much like Apple’s writing features on their AI devices.

Personal Data Engine and Privacy Focus

Samsung has prioritised privacy with its Personal Data Engine, which enables on-device analysis to provide tailored experiences while ensuring data remains private. One notable feature, Now Brief, delivers personalised suggestions right on the lock screen. Samsung assures users that all personal data is protected by Knox Vault, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding privacy.

Audio Eraser: A New Way to Edit Video Sound

The Audio Eraser feature is another exciting addition to the Galaxy S25 series, allowing users to remove unwanted sounds from their videos. Whether it's background noise, music, or chatter, this tool offers precise control over noise reduction, providing a more professional editing experience directly on the device.