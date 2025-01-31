Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Is it worth the upgrade?

The new year has started with some of the major launches and announcements from the tech industry, keeping everyone busy throughout the month. However, one of the biggest highlights of January was the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. While many have already pre-ordered the devices, many must be still contemplating if they should upgrade to the new-generation model or not. While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has some new exciting features, but is it worth the upgrade? Well, if you are a Galaxy S24 Ultra user, here’s a detailed comparison between the two models, to analyse if you should upgrade or wait another year to upgrade. Check out a comparison between Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra to know which model to buy.(Aishwarya Panda- HT Tech)

Also read: This Galaxy S25 AI feature now rolling out to Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 series smartphones- All details

Google Pixel 9 series users to get Samsung’s new Gemini Talk Live shortcut. Know what it is and how it will work on Pixel phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received some major design upgrades over the last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smartphone is not only lighter but the company has also reduced the thickness making it more comfortable in the hands. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has switched to curved edges in place of pointed edges which several S4 Ultra felt uncomfortable about. The new-generation model is also sturdier with Gorilla Armor 2. Apart from these major changes, it retains a similar titanium frame and matte-finish rear panel.

In terms of display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, however, the S25 Ultra is slightly bigger with a 6.9-inch display size. Additionally, both models offer 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness, therefore both will offer a similar viewing experience. However, the AI-powered Proscaler feature may enhance the visuals on the S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received some upgrades over the previous generation model. It comes with a similar quad camera setup which consists of a 200MP primary sensor, an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, with a new chipset, the overall camera performance has also been improved. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: The ultimate flagship battle

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Performance, AI and battery

In terms of performance, there are some major upgrades as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, providing a 37% performance boost over the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 40% faster NPU speed. Both devices offer 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. Therefore, performance-wise, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a real winner.

This year, Samsung announced several new AI features including Gemini’s Talk Live, Now Bried, Drawing Assist, and more. However, these features are also slated to come to Galaxy S24 Ultra with the OneUI 7 update.

In terms of battery, both devices are backed by a 5000mAh battery supporting a 45W fast wired charging. However, with a new chipset, the overall battery life is improved with Galaxy S25 Ultra.