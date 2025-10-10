Samsung Galaxy XR full specs and features leaked online ahead of official launch

Samsung’s upcoming mixed reality headset, known as the Galaxy XR, has been leaked, revealing its full list of specifications just days before its expected launch. The headset, previously referred to as Project Moohan, is rumoured to be unveiled before the end of October, which could mark Samsung’s major entry into the extended reality space. Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset is set to launch soon with a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor. (Android Headlines)

Galaxy XR Headset: Design, Specifications, and Features (Leaked)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will feature a 4K micro-OLED display capable of producing around 29 million pixels with a pixel density of 4,032 pixels per inch. This display surpasses the 3,386 PPI offered by Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

The leaked specifications suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, paired with Samsung’s new One UI XR platform designed specifically for immersive experiences. The headset will include spatial audio and dual speakers for sound output. It will also feature multiple internal and external sensors to enable hand, eye, and voice tracking.

Samsung is expected to include two dedicated Galaxy XR controllers with six degrees of freedom, analog sticks, and haptic feedback for interaction within virtual environments. The headset reportedly weighs around 545 grams and offers a battery life of up to two hours for general use or 2.5 hours for video playback. Some leaked renders suggest an external battery pack option, though additional runtime details remain unclear.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Furthermore, the leaked images shared by Android Headlines also show the headset equipped with six front cameras, an LED light, a power connector, air vents, and detachable light shields. The interface appears to mirror Samsung’s familiar One UI design, showing access to apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Google Maps, and Samsung’s Camera and Gallery applications.

It is also expected to include an adjustable head strap, internal cushioning, and built-in two-way speakers. However, details about storage capacity, RAM, and wireless connectivity have not yet surfaced.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset: Launch Timeline and Price (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that Samsung may launch the Galaxy XR headset first in South Korea on October 21, though it is unclear whether a global rollout will follow immediately. Pricing is still uncertain, but estimates suggest it could range between 2.5 million and 4 million Korean won (approximately $1,800 to $2,900). This pricing would position the Galaxy XR below Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro but well above the Meta Quest 3, which retails for about $500.