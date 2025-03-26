Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design: Major changes we expect this year

Samsung will officially introduce the new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, around June. As we wait for the launch, several leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphones have been making their way, giving us greater hopes for specifications upgrade and design refinements. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 left a huge impression with a bigger and better display, powerful performance, improved camera, and decent battery life for a clamshell-fold smartphone. Now, as the new generation is launching soon, we have greater expectations for design and performance upgrades as competitors like Motorola, Oppo, and others have upped their game. Therefore, know what design changes we can see this year with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Here’s everything we know so far about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design upgrades.( Ice Universe)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design: What to expect

This year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is going through a major design overhaul, which may be inspired by other clamshell-style foldables. Over the years, Samsung has been refining its foldable series of smartphones, and last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 was quite exciting with its boxy yet lightweight design. However, I also quite like how Motorola took a step forward by introducing a 4-inch cover display along with a slimmer profile. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is more powerful, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a better design, in my opinion.

Now, to take this competition forward, Samsung is expected to introduce a bigger cover and screen, balancing the beauty and performance. Tipster IceUniverse has shared renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing the potential design of the smartphone. It was revealed that the smartphone could feature a 4-inch cover screen with a dual rear camera setup placed over the display and a 6.85-inch main foldable display.

Alongside a bigger screen, the display bezel has also been reduced, giving the foldable a more refined look. Furthermore, the smartphone could also come with a titanium build, making it sturdier and lightweight. Now, if the renders are true, then the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would attract a lot of buyers, only for its design because Samsung knows how to bring premiumness to the audience.

What more we want to see in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is more app access to the cover display. As of now, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 restricts several functions on the cover display, which does not provide a very swift user experience. Therefore, some refined UI experience could be a valuable addition for upcoming Samsung foldables.