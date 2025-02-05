Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Everything we expect about the design, specs and price

Samsung’s next flip-style flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, is still months away, with a launch likely in July or August. However, we already have a slew of information, thanks to tipster Panda Flash Pro, giving us a solid understanding of what to expect from one of Samsung’s next big flagships. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is going to be Samsung's next flip-style foldable.(Bloomberg)

What To Expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Performance

Samsung has consistently powered its Flip series with high-performance hardware, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to continue this tradition. Previous Flip models have featured the same high-end processors found in the Galaxy S series. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

Now, according to Panda Flash Pro, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. However, there is also speculation that Samsung might use its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, though this seems unlikely due to production constraints.

Samsung may also bundle the Z Flip 7 with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, making it an excellent choice for power users who want top-tier performance in a flip-style foldable.

According to Panda Flash Pro, Samsung will also improve the vapor chamber cooling system in both the Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7. This should lead to better thermal management, allowing for sustained performance over longer periods.

Design and Build Quality

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a smoother and more durable hinge mechanism compared to its predecessor. However, Samsung is unlikely to introduce premium materials like titanium, which have been used in its Galaxy S series phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It should also be noted that Samsung’s flip-style foldables have largely retained the same design over the past few generations. To attract new buyers, we feel the company may need to introduce a more significant design revamp. And this becomes even more important when you consider rivals like Huawei are pushing the envelope, having introduced advanced new designs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Expected Pricing

Panda Flash Pro suggests that the pricing for the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 will remain the same as last year’s models in most markets. In India, this means the Z Flip 7 could start at ₹1,09,999, while the global pricing is expected to remain at $1,099.

For Samsung, maintaining competitive pricing is crucial, especially as many consumers still prefer slab-style phones due to their better cameras, better durability, and frequent discounts. With phones including Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung’s own S24 Ultra models regularly seeing price cuts, Samsung may need to keep its foldables competitively priced or introduce aggressive offers to attract buyers.