Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be slimmer but may lose S Pen capabilities- All details

ByAishwarya Panda
Feb 13, 2025 01:37 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 design features tipped ahead of launch along with a major downgrade. Here’s what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely make its debut in July at the Galaxy Unpacked event. This year Samsung has several foldable smartphones to launch including a tri-fold smartphone which has been rumoured to for quite some time. While we still have some time for launch, leaks surrounding the models have been giving us a glimpse of what Samsung may reveal with its new generation foldable models. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 claimed to have an improved design with reduced thickness and weight. Now, this year, the South Korean giant may have achieved great heights in thickness but at a huge cost. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly become the slimmest Samsung foldable but it may lose some S Pen features. Alongside the thickness, tipsters also revealed the smartphone’s display size. Know what’s coming ahead of the July launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be slimmer than ever, here’s what we know. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be slimmer than ever, here's what we know. (HT Tech)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to fix display crease issue- All details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be the slimmest fold ever as we may get some design refinements. While a slimmer model may excite many, but it comes at a cost of compromises on crucial features. According to a GSMArena report, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded. This showcases a massive reduction in comparison to Galaxy Z Fold 6 5.6mm thickness. However, these design upgrades may come at a cost of limitation in S Pen capabilities. Reports suggest that Samsung may remove some of the S Pen features, but as of now it is unsure which features will be removed.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to come with camera upgrades, bigger display, and more- Know what’s coming

Apart from the slimness, an industry analyst Ross Young highlighted that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly feature a 6.49-inch cover display which is similar to Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Additionally, Samsung has reportedly worked on the display crease as well and it is expected to be almost invisible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs and features

As we wait for the official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch, we have gathered some crucial details surrounding the new foldable. It is suggested that the smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also slated for a camera upgrade with a 200MP main camera and an under-display selfie camera. Now, to confirm other specs, we may have to little longer.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 prices tipped months before launch: Here's our take

