Samsung launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge in India: Price, specifications, availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 4 Edge in India, expanding its AI-powered personal computing offerings. The device is equipped with on-device AI features and Microsoft's Copilot+ integration. It is part of Samsung's Galaxy AI ecosystem, enabling connectivity between Galaxy smartphones and PCs. With features like Link to Windows, Multi Control, and Second Screen, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge allows users to mirror smartphone screens on the PC.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, delivering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of neural processing unit (NPU) performance. It includes Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU and supports features like Cocreator, which uses AI to convert sketches and text prompts into images. Windows Studio Effects are also available, offering tools such as voice focus, background blur, and eye contact correction during video calls.

The device comes in a 15-inch variant with a full HD (1080p) camera, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a battery that is claimed to last up to 27 hours on a single charge. It is manufactured using recycled materials, including plastic, glass, and aluminium. The device weighs 1.55 kg.

Security features include Samsung Knox, providing hardware-level and real-time threat monitoring. As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, it offers firmware protection and supports on-device data management with features like Recall. Users can control or delete stored data directly on the device.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is priced at ₹64,990 in India. A launch offer provides ₹5,000 cashback on select bank cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹59,990. The device is available starting today via Samsung’s official website, Flipkart, the Samsung Shop App, Samsung Experience Stores, and authorised retail outlets.