Samsung’s next ‘big’ foldable may cost more than a Royal Enfield at Rs…

Samsung could soon push the limits of foldable smartphone design once again. The company is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever triple-folding phone, tentatively called the Samsung Z TriFold, before the end of this year. Although Samsung has not confirmed which countries will receive the device, there is growing speculation about a potential launch in other major markets.(Debashis Sarkar)

Wider launch plans beyond Asia

Initially, reports suggested Samsung would release the Z TriFold only in China and South Korea, its two key innovation markets. However, a new report from SamMobile indicates that the company may be planning a wider international release, including the UAE, with more regions likely to follow.

Although Samsung has not confirmed which countries will receive the device, there is growing speculation about a potential launch in other major markets. So far, there’s no official word on India, though Samsung’s increasing focus on premium devices in the region makes the possibility hard to dismiss.

A new form factor for foldables

If launched, the Z TriFold will mark Samsung’s entry into the trifold category, a space currently dominated by Huawei, which recently unveiled its second-generation Mate XTs.

According to early leaks, Samsung’s trifold device will feature a 10-inch OLED inner display that folds in two sections, with both ends folding inward. The outer cover screen is expected to measure around 6.5 inches, giving users a more traditional smartphone experience when folded.

On the camera front, the Z TriFold could borrow some hardware from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, including a 200-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide, and a telephoto lens. Powering the device is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date. Interestingly, reports suggest the phone’s battery will be split into three separate cells to optimise space and capacity within the complex folding mechanism.

Expected price and launch timeline

Samsung has yet to officially comment on the Z TriFold’s launch or pricing, but leaks suggest it could be priced around $3,000 (approximately ₹2,64,000), making it more expensive than many Royal Enfield motorcycles in India.

For comparison, Huawei’s Mate XTs starts at 17,999 yuan (roughly ₹2.22 lakh), so Samsung’s offering could take the crown as the most premium foldable yet.

The Z TriFold was originally expected in September, but Samsung reportedly delayed the event. Now, speculation hints at an unveiling by the end of this month, setting the stage for one of Samsung’s boldest launches yet.