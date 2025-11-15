Search, chat, buy: Google brings new AI tools in Search and Gemini to assist shoppers

Google is moving a step closer to making online shopping feel like a conversation. The company has begun rolling out new AI-based tools across Search and the Gemini app in the U.S, which aims to help users move from product questions to purchase decisions without switching tabs or navigating long menus. Google is reshaping how people shop online with new AI tools that turn simple searches into decisions.(Pexels)

Search Gets an AI Shopping Boost

Google has upgraded AI Mode in Search by pairing Gemini models with the Shopping Graph. This setup lets people shop by using everyday questions instead of typing short queries or juggling filters. According to Google’s VP and GM of Ads & Commerce, Vidhya Srinivasan, users now ask queries in AI Mode that are far longer than standard searches, indicating a quick shift toward conversational shopping.

Also read: OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: The key differences buyers should know before upgrading

The system adjusts responses based on the type of question. Visual prompts lead to shoppable image grids, while comparison queries bring up organised tables that outline specifications, ingredients, textures and reviewer takeaways. Google pulls this data from more than 50 billion product listings, with two billion updated every hour.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption coming to mobile phones, to Netflix and next-gen consoles on this date…

Gemini Adds Shopping Support

The Gemini app now acts as a planning space for shoppers. Users can ask for ideas within a set budget and instantly view product suggestions, comparison charts and purchase links. This feature is available only to U.S. users aged 18 and above with personal accounts.

Google is also adding an automated layer to price tracking through its new agentic checkout system. Shoppers can set rules for items they want, and Google will watch for price changes, send alerts or complete a purchase once approved if the retailer supports Google Pay. Early partners include Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and select Shopify stores.

Also read: Android phones could get an iPhone-like NameDrop feature soon: Report

AI Calls Local Stores

Google is also rolling out a feature that contacts nearby stores on your behalf. When you search for products “near me”, you may see a “Let Google call” option. The system then checks stock and pricing through an upgraded Duplex-Gemini setup and sends a summary.