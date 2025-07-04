Secure your Samsung phone better with OneUI 8’s advanced protection mode from Android 16

Keeping your phone secure can sometimes feel like a lot of work. With all the settings to turn on and warnings to read, it is easy to skip important steps. But now, Samsung wants to change that with a new feature in the OneUI 8 update. Samsung’s OneUI 8 makes Android security easier with a new advanced protection option from Android 16(Freepik)

The new feature is called Advanced Protection. It is part of Android 16 and is designed to bundle several key security settings into one easy switch. Instead of hunting for each option separately, you just tap once, and a whole set of protections is turned on for you.

Here is what it does. It stops apps from being installed from outside the Play Store. It also blocks USB ports from sharing data when your phone is locked. And it disables old 2G mobile networks that are known to be unsafe.

These are smart steps that help keep your phone and your personal information protected. Even if you are not a high-profile target, it is good to know your phone is secure.

Turning on Advanced Protection is easy:

Go to Settings, then tap on Google

Choose All Services

Under Personal and Device Safety, tap Advanced Protection

Toggle Device Protection and confirm with Turn On

Right now, this mode does not include Samsung’s extra tools, but that could change soon. Google and Samsung are working together to improve how these features work across apps and services.

So far, the rollout is limited to some users, but more Samsung phones will get the update soon. Once it is available on your phone, it takes just a few seconds to make your device safer.

If you have ever felt unsure about how to secure your phone, this update might be the answer. It is simple, quick, and gives you peace of mind.