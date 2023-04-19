Selena Gomez viral song by Drake, The Weeknd turns out as deepfake, AI-generated

An AI-generated song that resembled Canadian superstars Drake and The Weeknd has been removed from streaming services after concerns were raised about the intellectual rights of artificial intelligence-generated work. However, before being pulled down, it had millions of listens. An unknown user Ghostwriter released AI generated song simulating Canadian superstars Drake and The Weeknd.(YouTube/ Ghostwriter)

An unknown YouTube user, ghostwriter, released the AI-generated Drake song "Heart On My Sleeve" starring The Weeknd. It simulated the two musicians' voices swapping lyrics about actor and pop singer Selena Gomez, who once dated The Weeknd. The song was also released on other platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and TikTok, on Friday.

ALSO READ: Sony photography prize winner reveals image is AI creation, refuses award

The song became an instant hit with over over 250,000 Spotify streams and 10 million views on TikTok, TechCrunch reported.

It was quickly withdrawn, however, due to a copyright violation accusation by Universal Music Group (UMG), which distributes works by both artists. The original YouTube upload is banned and comes with the label, "This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group."

ALSO READ: Loving ChatGPT? Check these other 5 AI tools

Drake and The Weeknd have yet to reply on the issue, but Drake previously commented on AI-generated deepfake tracks after noticing an AI model of himself singing "Munch" by Ice Spice. "This is the final straw AI," he wrote on social media.

According to the Financial Times (report backed by a paywall), UMG has requested that streaming providers such as Spotify prohibit AI companies from using its music to train their models.

"We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorised use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators," a UMG representative said in a statement.