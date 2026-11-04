Lucknow, Pickpockets, snatchers and those targeting shoppers during the festive rush may find themselves under watch without even realising it, with Lucknow Police set to deploy personnel in plain clothes at crowded markets, jewellery shops and other sensitive locations during the festival season. Undercover cops to keep watch on thugs amid festive crowds in Lucknow

The directives for this, and other measures to check crimes, were issued at a review meeting chaired by Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba to assess law-and-order arrangements for Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath.

"Police personnel in plain clothes should be deployed, as required, at crowded markets, jewellery establishments and other sensitive locations so that pickpockets, those who cheat people through diversionary tactics, snatchers and other criminal activities can be effectively curbed," Gauba said.

The top cop also directed all DCPs, ACPs and SHOs to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure effective security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

As part of the measures, police stations have been directed to conduct regular foot marches and vehicle patrols, particularly along the major roads, markets and sensitive locations.

Additional security personnel and police pickets will be deployed at crowded markets, shopping malls, commercial establishments, religious places and jewellery markets, a statement said.

To ensure women's safety, female police personnel, along with Mission Shakti and Anti-Romeo teams, will be present at crowded public places, it said.

Police will also inspect firecracker shops and storage facilities in coordination with concerned departments to ensure compliance with safety norms and availability of firefighting equipment.

The commissioner directed officials to streamline traffic, prevent illegal parking and ensure diversions and designated parking arrangements wherever necessary.

Patrols will also be intensified in residential colonies, deserted roads and areas where houses remain locked to prevent thefts, the statement said.

"Special checking drives will target drunk driving, overspeeding, rash driving and motorcycle stunts. Police will also keep watch on anti-social elements, provocative social media posts and attempts to spread rumours," Gauba said.

The directions also include ensuring the functioning of CCTV cameras, using drones where required, keeping quick response teams active and maintaining coordination with fire services and ambulance providers.

Police have been asked to raise awareness about online shopping and digital payment fraud, increase night patrolling and monitor entry and exit routes.

Senior officers will supervise security arrangements and submit reports on the actions taken, the statement said.

Gauba directed the officials "not to show any negligence or laxity in maintaining law and order", and appealed to people to celebrate Diwali peacefully, follow the safety norms while using firecrackers, and exercise caution while shopping online.

He also cautioned people against clicking unknown links or sharing OTPs and confidential banking details, and urged them to inform police immediately in case of cyber fraud.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.