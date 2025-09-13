Smart cooling for Monsoon Days! 10 refrigerators for your home with up to 50% off on single, double, side-by-side fridge

Amazon is offering exciting deals on refrigerators this monsoon season. Top brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Godrej and Haier are offering discounts on single, double, and side-by-side models. These fridges are designed to keep your food fresh and are available in a variety of sizes to fit your space. Monsoon Days are here with top deals on all types of refrigerators on Amazon.

In addition, you can enjoy special offers with instant discounts on credit card transactions. One card bank offers ₹3500 off, while HDFC Bank provides ₹4500 off. Other banks are also offering discounts, making it the best time to buy a new fridge. So, if you are in need of a new fridge or want to upgrade to an advanced refrigerator, explore all the deals today.

Top 10 refrigerators deals for you:

Grab this deal for Voltas Beko's 183 litre single door refrigerator at an unbeatable 50% off. Designed to keep your food fresh even during monsoon, this fridge comes equipped with fresh box technology and a chiller zone for optimal cooling.

Perfect for small families, it offers smart cooling to handle the humidity, all while maintaining energy efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 183 L Energy Rating 2 Star Cooling Type Direct Cool Special Features ‎Adjustable Shelves, Chiller Zone, Energy Efficient, Fresh Box with Humidity Control, Stabiliser Free Operation Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215D/S0WSR0M0000GO, Stella Wine, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone)

Save 34% on the LG 655 litre frost free side-by-side refrigerator. Offering ample storage for larger households, this fridge features multi air flow technology to keep food fresh.

It includes express freeze, ensuring rapid freezing during monsoon days. With its smart inverter compressor, it balances cooling and energy consumption effectively, making it an excellent fridge for your home.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Type Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Special Features ‎Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors, Smart Diagnosis Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

Don't miss out on the Samsung 215 litre single door refrigerator, now at 36% off. Great for smaller households, it features digital inverter technology for smart cooling, ideal for monsoon conditions.

The base stand drawer adds extra storage space, while the attractive paradise bloom blue finish complements your kitchen. With a 5 star energy rating, this fridge offers great savings on electricity bills while keeping your food fresh.

Specifications Capacity 215 L Energy Rating 5 Star Cooling Type Direct-Cool Digital Inverter Technology Special Features Inverter Compressor, Base Drawer, Adjustable Shelves, Low Noise, Door Ajar Alarm, Door Lock Click Here to Buy Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)

Get the Voltas Beko 183 litre single door refrigerator now at 48% off. With fresh box technology and a chiller zone, it offers smart cooling that’s perfect for keeping food fresh during monsoon days.

This fridge provides excellent storage and cooling performance, making it a great deal for those looking to upgrade their kitchen without spending much with great additional bank discounts.

Specifications Capacity 183 L Cooling Type Direct Cool Dimensions 54.5 x 59.5 x 129.8 cm Special Features ‎Adjustable Shelves, Chiller Zone, Energy Efficient, Fresh Box with Humidity Control, Stabiliser Free Operation Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215C/S0BFR0M0000GO, Fressia Blue, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone)

Get the Samsung 653 litre side by side refrigerator now at 32% off! Featuring a convertible 5-in-1 digital inverter, this fridge offers versatile cooling options, perfect for monsoon days.

With AI-enabled smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor and control your fridge remotely. The black matte finish adds sophistication to your kitchen, while the smart cooling keeps your food fresh with minimal energy consumption.

Specifications Capacity 653 L Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Type Frost-Free Annual Energy Consumption ‎547 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎409 litres Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

Get this Godrej single door refrigerator now at a great 43% discount, plus exclusive bank offers. This fridge comes with turbo cooling technology, ensuring your food stays fresh, even during the monsoon.

With 24 days farm freshness, it locks in the freshness of fruits and vegetables. Its toughened glass shelves and large vegetable tray provide ample space, making it a great deal to grab during these Monsoon Days on Amazon for your kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 180 L Cooling Type Direct Cool Technology Turbo Cooling Technology Farm Freshness 24 Days Shelves Toughened Glass Shelves Vegetable Tray Large Vegetable Tray Click Here to Buy Godrej 180 L 5 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Days Farm Freshness | Toughened Glass Shelves | Large Vegetable Tray | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)

Grab the Bosch Max Flex Convert 303 litre triple door refrigerator now at a whopping 40% off, along with exciting bank offers and no cost EMI options. Designed to keep your food fresh during monsoon, this refrigerator features an 8-in-1 convertible option and vitafresh technology.

The UV protected body shield ensures durability, and the Adaptive UI makes operation easier. This fridge is really a great deal for those who are looking for both flexibility and reliability in one appliance.

Specifications Capacity 303 L Cooling Type Frost-Free Convertible 8-in-1 Convertible Body Shield UV Protected Compressor Type Inverter Compressor Door Type Triple Door Click Here to Buy BOSCH MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (2023 model, CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel)

Save 39% on this Haier 445 litre bottom mount double door refrigerator, now available with exclusive bank offers during the Monsoon Days on Amazon. This fridge offers a 14-in-1 convertible option, giving you flexible storage.

The jhukna mat bottom freezer ensures easy access to frozen items, while the digital display panel and twist ice maker add convenience. With triple inverter technology, it ensures consistent cooling, especially during monsoon days.

Specifications Capacity 445 L Energy Rating 2 Star Cooling Type Frost-Free Convertible 14-in-1 Convertible Freezer Type Bottom Mount Annual Energy Consumption ‎295 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Click Here to Buy Haier 445 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator|Convertible 14-in-1|Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer|Digital Display Panel|Triple Inverter|Twist Ice Maker (HEB-452TS-P, Inox Steel)

Now at 40% off with exclusive bank offers, the Godrej side by side refrigerator is a must have for large households. Featuring smart convertible zones, it adapts to your needs, offering customisable storage.

With a 1+2 year additional warranty, this fridge ensures long term performance. "Smart cooling for monsoon days" keeps your food fresh, and the toughened glass door adds durability and elegance.

Specifications Capacity 600 L Cooling Type Frost Free Compressor Type Inverter Convertible Zones Smart Warranty 1+2 Year Additional Door Type Side-by-Side Click Here to Buy Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

The Haier 598 litre side by side fridge is now available at 40% discount on Amazon, plus exciting bank offers and EMI options. With its convertible zones and expert inverter technology, it offers flexible storage and consistent cooling.

The digital display panel and triple twist ice maker bring convenience to your kitchen, while deo fresh technology ensures that your food stays fresh, especially during monsoon days. A smart technology refrigerator that you should consider if you are looking for a massive discount on side by side types.

Specifications Capacity 598 L Cooling Type Frost Free Frost Free Expert Inverter Technology Ice Maker Triple Twist Ice Maker Special Features ‎Inverter Compressor Click Here to Buy Haier 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator |Convertible |Expert Inverter Technology |Digital Display Panel |Triple Twist Ice Maker |Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

FAQs on smart cooling for Monsoon Days deals on refrigerators on Amazon What is smart cooling for monsoon days in refrigerators? Smart cooling adjusts temperature settings to maintain freshness and prevent excess moisture during humid weather.

Do refrigerators with smart cooling work well in monsoon? Yes, they are designed to handle the humidity and ensure food stays fresh by regulating temperature and moisture levels.

Are all refrigerators with smart cooling suitable for monsoon days? Refrigerators with advanced cooling technologies like inverter compressors and humidity control features are ideal for monsoon conditions.

How does smart cooling improve refrigerator performance in the monsoon? It optimises cooling and moisture control to prevent food from spoiling and maintains consistent temperature throughout the season.

Are there specific refrigerator brands with smart cooling for monsoon days? Many popular brands, like Haier, Godrej, and Samsung, offer refrigerators with smart cooling technology tailored for monsoon conditions.

