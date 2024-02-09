 Snapchat down for several users in India. How netizens reacted - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Snapchat down for several users in India. How netizens reacted

Snapchat down for several users in India. How netizens reacted

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India.

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India. According to DownDetector, the website that tracks website outages, Snapchat was not working for nearly 4,000 users in India.

The Snapchat outage triggered meme fest on social platforms including X. A user posted,"So Basically snapchat is Down. I thought my internet was not working".

Another user named @SankiPagalAwara posted,"Everyone flocking to twitter when they see that Snapchat is down."

An X user with @snskritinaruka handle, posted,"People turning airplane mode on and off before realising Snapchat server is down. #snapchatdown".

"Snapchat users coming to Twitter to confirm what is wrong," a user posted.

There is no update from Snapchat on the nationwide outage. This story will be updated when we hear a response from the app.

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India(REUTERS)
Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India(REUTERS)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On