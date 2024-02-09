Snapchat down for several users in India. How netizens reacted

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is down for several users in India. According to DownDetector, the website that tracks website outages, Snapchat was not working for nearly 4,000 users in India.



The Snapchat outage triggered meme fest on social platforms including X. A user posted,"So Basically snapchat is Down. I thought my internet was not working".



Another user named @SankiPagalAwara posted,"Everyone flocking to twitter when they see that Snapchat is down."



An X user with @snskritinaruka handle, posted,"People turning airplane mode on and off before realising Snapchat server is down. #snapchatdown".



"Snapchat users coming to Twitter to confirm what is wrong," a user posted.



There is no update from Snapchat on the nationwide outage. This story will be updated when we hear a response from the app.

