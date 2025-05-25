Study smarter with ultimate student laptops at up to 40% off during Amazon sale: HP, ASUS, Dell, and more
May 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Study smarter and save big with 40% off on HP, ASUS, Dell, and more student laptops during the Amazon sale.
Our Pick
Best ratings
Great offer
Thin choice
Trusted brand
Stylish choice
Lightweight
For gamers
Best ratingsHP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU View Details
₹30,790
Great offerAcer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
₹32,990
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDDR5 Ram/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Anti Glare, Micro Edge/15.6 (39.6 Cm) FHD/Backlit Keyboard/Win11 Home+MS Office21/ AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026AU View Details
₹30,780
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu View Details
₹34,890
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details
₹42,990
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details
₹30,860
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, fa1379TX/fa1412tx View Details
₹62,990
HP 15s, Intel Core i5 12th Gen-1235U Laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.69Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, HD Camera, fy5008TU View Details
₹46,490
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB, Pen, ek1074TU View Details
₹64,523
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details
₹62,499
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
₹37,990
Thin choiceDell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
₹47,990
Trusted brandDell (Smartchoice) Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor,16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee,Silver,1.62kg View Details
₹58,555
Stylish choiceHP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU View Details
₹34,490
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Orange Backlit Keyboard& G-Key|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg View Details
₹74,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg View Details
₹38,540
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
₹57,528
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (38) cm FHD Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Spill-Resistant Keyboard,1.66kg View Details
₹44,490
Dell Inspiron 3535 Thin & Light Laptop, AMD R5-7530U Processor, 16GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz WVA IPS Display, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11 + MSO24, 15 Month McAfee, Platinum Silver, 1.67kg View Details
₹44,206
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core 13th Generation i5-1334U Processor, 16GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Windows 11 + MSO21 + 15 Month Mcafee, Carbon Black, 1.66kg View Details
₹51,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Processor,16GB & 512GB SSD,15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display,Backlit KB,Win 11 + Office H&S 2024 + M365 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver,1.62kg View Details
₹69,990
Dell Inspiron 7440 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor, 16GB DDR5 + 512GB SSD, 14 (35.52cm) FHD+ 250nits Display, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue, 1.60kg View Details
₹78,251
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor, 16GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light-1.62kg View Details
₹67,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250nits, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11+MSO21 & 15 Month McAfee, Black, 1.62kg View Details
₹35,690
LightweightASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS View Details
₹30,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details
₹66,490
For gamersASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details
₹56,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN View Details
₹40,890
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details
₹56,390
