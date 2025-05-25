Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Study smarter with ultimate student laptops at up to 40% off during Amazon sale: HP, ASUS, Dell, and more

ByBharat Sharma
May 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Study smarter and save big with 40% off on HP, ASUS, Dell, and more student laptops during the Amazon sale.

Best ratings

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU View Details checkDetails

₹30,790

Great offer

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDDR5 Ram/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Anti Glare, Micro Edge/15.6 (39.6 Cm) FHD/Backlit Keyboard/Win11 Home+MS Office21/ AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026AU View Details checkDetails

₹30,780

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu View Details checkDetails

₹34,890

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details checkDetails

₹30,860

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, fa1379TX/fa1412tx View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

HP 15s, Intel Core i5 12th Gen-1235U Laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.69Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, HD Camera, fy5008TU View Details checkDetails

₹46,490

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB, Pen, ek1074TU View Details checkDetails

₹64,523

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details checkDetails

₹62,499

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

Thin choice

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

Trusted brand

Dell (Smartchoice) Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor,16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee,Silver,1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹58,555

Stylish choice

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Orange Backlit Keyboard& G-Key|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹38,540

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹57,528

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (38) cm FHD Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Spill-Resistant Keyboard,1.66kg View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

Dell Inspiron 3535 Thin & Light Laptop, AMD R5-7530U Processor, 16GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz WVA IPS Display, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11 + MSO24, 15 Month McAfee, Platinum Silver, 1.67kg View Details checkDetails

₹44,206

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core 13th Generation i5-1334U Processor, 16GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Windows 11 + MSO21 + 15 Month Mcafee, Carbon Black, 1.66kg View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Processor,16GB & 512GB SSD,15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display,Backlit KB,Win 11 + Office H&S 2024 + M365 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver,1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

Dell Inspiron 7440 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor, 16GB DDR5 + 512GB SSD, 14 (35.52cm) FHD+ 250nits Display, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue, 1.60kg View Details checkDetails

₹78,251

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor, 16GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light-1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250nits, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11+MSO21 & 15 Month McAfee, Black, 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹35,690

Lightweight

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details checkDetails

₹66,490

For gamers

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN View Details checkDetails

₹40,890

ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details checkDetails

₹56,390

What’s the single most important electronic item for a student in this day and age? Without a doubt, it’s a reliable laptop. From attending online classes and researching assignments to collaborating on group projects and managing schedules, laptops have become indispensable for students. They offer the perfect balance of portability, power, and versatility, enabling students to study anywhere, anytime. Take quick notes, stream lectures, or run demanding software on our ultimate student laptops to support every aspect of modern learning. As education increasingly embraces digital tools, choosing the right student laptop can boost productivity, foster digital skills, and even save money by reducing reliance on physical textbooks. In 2025, finding a laptop that fits your needs and budget is more significant than ever. Check out our top picks below.

Ultimate student laptops are now within reach with our selection.
Ultimate student laptops are now within reach with our selection.

Juggling assignments, video calls, and endless tabs is second nature to students today. The HP 15 makes it effortless, with fast load times and generous storage so you never have to delete old projects. The anti-glare screen keeps your eyes comfortable during long study sessions, and a lightweight build means it won’t weigh you down on campus. It’s one of those ultimate student laptops that lets you focus on learning, not troubleshooting.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
Memory
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD anti-glare
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 is built for students who need speed, space, and style in one go. It's one of the top ultimate student laptops - with 16GB RAM, you can juggle research, streaming, and creative projects without slowdowns. The slim, metal body slips easily into your backpack, while the crisp Full HD screen makes late-night study sessions less tiring. It’s an ultimate student laptop that’s ready for campus life, group work, and everything in between.

 

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5-5625U
Memory
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" Full HD
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

HP laptops for you:

The Dell 15 Thin & Light is made for students who want reliability through every assignment, lecture, and late-night deadline. With 16GB RAM and a fast SSD, multitasking is smooth, no more waiting for apps to load or files to save. The anti-glare display is easy on the eyes, and the spill-resistant keyboard means accidents won’t slow you down. For those seeking ultimate student laptops, this one keeps you focused on what matters.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1235U
Memory
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD anti-glare
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell Inspiron 3530 is built for students who want to get things done without fuss. With 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD, you’ll never worry about running out of space or slowing down, even with dozens of tabs open. The bright, anti-glare Full HD screen makes long study hours easier, and the backlit keyboard means late-night work is never a struggle. It’s an ultimate student laptop that keeps pace with your ambition.

Specifications

Processor
13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U
Memory
16GB DDR4
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD anti-glare
Dell (Smartchoice) Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor,16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee,Silver,1.62kg

Loading Suggestions...

The HP 15s is for students who want a laptop that won’t hold them back. Fast boot times, reliable multitasking, and plenty of storage mean you can switch from research to streaming in seconds. The anti-glare screen is easy on your eyes during long study marathons, and the battery keeps up with busy days. This is what ultimate student laptops are all about - dependable, practical, and ready for every challenge.

Specifications

Processor
12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U
Memory
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD anti-glare
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU

More Dell laptops for you:

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a true companion for students who need reliability and comfort all day. Its responsive performance means you can handle research, assignments, and entertainment without lag. The anti-glare Full HD screen is gentle on your eyes, and the backlit keyboard makes typing in low light a breeze. For those seeking ultimate student laptops, this one keeps you productive and confident, wherever your studies take you.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1215U
Memory
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD anti-glare
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is perfect for students who need a laptop that can handle demanding projects, heavy multitasking, and long study hours. With a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and a bright, comfortable display, it keeps up with your pace no matter how hectic things get. Lightweight and durable, it’s an ultimate student laptop that’s always ready for campus, travel, or a late-night deadline.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-13620H
Memory
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD IPS anti-glare
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is more than a gaming powerhouse, it’s a productivity workhorse for students who need serious performance. With a Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB RAM, multitasking and creative projects run effortlessly. The fast 144Hz display keeps visuals sharp for both games and late-night study sessions, while the durable build stands up to campus life. It’s an ultimate student laptop for those who want to work hard and play harder.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
Memory
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD 144Hz anti-glare
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is made for students who want power, portability, and peace of mind. With the Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB RAM, you can breeze through heavy research, creative projects, and endless browser tabs without slowdowns. Its anti-glare display keeps your eyes comfortable, while all-day battery and rapid charge mean you’re never tied to a plug. This is what ultimate student laptops should feel like - effortless, reliable, and always ready.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Memory
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD anti-glare
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is for students who want a laptop that can handle anything - video editing, gaming, and endless multitasking. Its powerful i5 processor and RTX graphics deliver smooth performance, while the 16-inch FHD+ display keeps visuals sharp and vibrant for both work and play. With 16GB RAM and fast storage, you’ll never feel held back. This is what ultimate student laptops look like: versatile, reliable, and ready for every challenge.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-12500H
Memory
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16" FHD+ 144Hz anti-glare
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS

What features make a laptop one of the ultimate student laptops in 2025?

The ultimate student laptops in 2025 combine portability, long battery life, strong performance, and a comfortable keyboard. A sharp, bright display and reliable connectivity are also key, ensuring students can work efficiently from anywhere on campus or at home.

Are ultimate student laptops suitable for demanding academic programmes like engineering or design?

Yes, many top student laptops now offer configurations with powerful processors, ample RAM, and dedicated graphics. These specs handle demanding tasks like programming, 3D modelling, or video editing, making them suitable for engineering, design, and other intensive courses.

How important is battery life when choosing an ultimate student laptop?

Battery life is crucial for students who spend long hours in lectures, libraries, or group study sessions. The best student laptops offer all-day battery life, reducing the need to carry chargers and ensuring productivity throughout a busy academic schedule.

Do ultimate student laptops offer good value for money?

Absolutely. The best student laptops balance performance, build quality, and features at competitive prices. Options range from budget-friendly models to premium devices, so students can find reliable laptops that fit their needs and budget without sacrificing essential features.

Top 3 features of the ultimate student laptops

Ultimate student laptopsRAMDisplayStorage
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U8GB LPDDR515.6" FHD anti-glare512GB SSD
Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 5-5625U16GB DDR415.6" FHD512GB SSD
Dell 15 Thin & Light i5-1235U16GB DDR415.6" FHD anti-glare512GB SSD
Dell Inspiron 3530 i5-1334U16GB DDR415.6" FHD anti-glare1TB SSD
HP 15s i3-1215U8GB DDR415.6" FHD anti-glare512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 15 i3-1215U8GB DDR415.6" FHD anti-glare512GB SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 i7-13620H16GB LPDDR515.6" FHD IPS anti-glare512GB SSD
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Ryzen 7 7435HS16GB DDR515.6" FHD 144Hz anti-glare512GB SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Ryzen 7 5700U16GB DDR415.6" FHD anti-glare512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 16X i5-12500H16GB DDR416" FHD+ 144Hz anti-glare512GB SSD

FAQs on ultimate student laptops

  • What RAM size is best for student laptops in 2025?

    16GB RAM is ideal for smooth multitasking, handling research, video calls, and creative projects without slowdowns or lag.

  • Is SSD storage necessary for student laptops?

    Yes, SSDs provide faster boot times, quicker file access, and improved overall performance compared to traditional hard drives.

  • Do student laptops need a dedicated graphics card?

    Not always. Integrated graphics are sufficient for most coursework, but design and gaming students benefit from dedicated GPUs.

  • How important is battery life for student laptops?

    Very important. All-day battery life ensures you can attend classes, study, and work on assignments without frequent recharging.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

