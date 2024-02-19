Symphony coolers: Top 9 picks that ensure cooler and healthier air circulation

Symphony coolers emerge as the quintessential companions for those seeking respite from the relentless heat. Beyond mere cooling devices, Symphony brings forth a unique synergy of innovation, efficiency, and aesthetics that redefine the cooling experience. At the heart of Symphony's allure lies its commitment to advanced technologies designed to elevate your comfort. The incorporation of i-Pure and 3D honeycomb pads not only cools the air but also ensures a healthier and purer breathing environment, setting a new standard for coolers. Symphony cooler: Discover cool comfort with Symphony's diverse range of air coolers

One of Symphony's standout features is its intuitive control systems and remote functionalities, offering users unprecedented ease and flexibility in managing their cooling preferences. No longer confined to traditional knob controls, Symphony coolers empower users to tailor their cooling experience with just a touch or click. This blend of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design reflects Symphony's dedication to enhancing the overall cooling process.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Beyond functionality, Symphony coolers bring a touch of sophistication to your living spaces with their sleek and modern designs. So, of you are looking to upgrade your cooler to prepare for the upcoming summer season, we have some top options for you to choose from. Keep reading to find out.

Also read: Best cooler for home: 9 top-rated picks for the upcoming summer season

1. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)

B0794PFZ6F

Symphony Ice Cube 27 is a portable air cooler designed for personal cooling in the scorching summers. With a 27-liter tank capacity, it efficiently cools rooms up to 16 square meters. The 3-side honeycomb pads, i-Pure technology, and powerful blower ensure clean and instant cooling. Its compact design, low power consumption of 95 watts, and portability make it a convenient cooling solution. The user-friendly knob controls, water level indicator, and elegant appearance enhance the overall experience.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact

Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact Colour : White/Blue

: White/Blue Controls Type: Knob

Knob Reservoir Capacity: 27 litres

27 litres Floor Area: 16 Square Meters

16 Square Meters Model Name : Ice Cube

: Ice Cube Material: Plastic

Plastic Item Weight: 7 Kilograms

7 Kilograms Form Factor: Personal

Personal Wattage: 95 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and compact design Suitable for personal use, not ideal for larger spaces Low power consumption and energy-efficient Manual controls may not offer advanced functionalities Effective cooling with i-Pure technology and powerful blower Limited coverage area of up to 16 square meters

2. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

B00IYD419Q

Symphony's Diet 12T Tower Air Cooler is a summer essential for cool, refreshing relief. With a 12-liter tank capacity and i-Pure technology, it filters pollutants, microorganisms, and allergens, delivering clean air. The powerful blower ensures instant cooling in a 100 sq. ft. area, while the low power consumption of 170 watts makes it energy-efficient. Easy-to-use with ergonomic knobs, it's portable with multi-directional wheels.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Type : Tower Air Cooler

: Tower Air Cooler Colour : White

: White Capacity : 12 liters

: 12 liters Power Consumption: 170 Watts

170 Watts Coverage Area: Up to 12 sq. meters

Up to 12 sq. meters Special Features: i-Pure Technology, Powerful Blower

i-Pure Technology, Powerful Blower Controls : Knob

: Knob Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 7 Kilograms

: 7 Kilograms Form Factor: Freestanding Tower

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-Efficient (170W) Not suitable for larger rooms i-Pure Technology for Clean Air Manual controls may not be for everyone Portable with Castor Wheels Limited color options

3. Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Magnetic Remote, i-Pure Technology and Automatic Pop-Up Touchscreen (55L, White & Black)

B083788D2Q

Symphony's Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler has a massive 55-liter tank capacity that is suitable for rooms up to 16 square meters. The i-Pure technology ensures clean air, combating pollutants and allergies. With 3-side honeycomb pads, a powerful blower, and low power consumption at 145 watts, it provides efficient 3D cooling. The automatic pop-up touchscreen and magnetic remote make it user-friendly, while the SMPS technology ensures safety.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Type : Portable Tower Air Cooler

: Portable Tower Air Cooler Colour : White & Black

: White & Black Capacity : 55 liters

: 55 liters Power Consumption: 145 Watts

145 Watts Air Flow Capacity: 1500 CFM

1500 CFM Coverage Area: Up to 16 sq. meters

Up to 16 sq. meters Special Features: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Anti-bacteria

Portable, Low Power Consumption, Anti-bacteria Controls : Remote

: Remote Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 10 Kilograms

: 10 Kilograms Form Factor: Freestanding Tower

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 55L tank capacity Relatively heavy (10 kg) Efficient 3D cooling Limited color options Magnetic remote & pop-up touchscreen Requires open doors/windows for optimal effectiveness

4. Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler For Home with Remote and Touch Control Panel with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (31L, White)

B00IYD493O

Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler brings comfort to your home with advanced features. With a 31-liter water tank and an air coverage of 17 sq. meters, it ensures ample cooling for optimal relaxation. The i-Pure technology filters out pollutants, microbes, and allergens, promoting a fresh living space. Efficient cooling is achieved through the long-lasting dura pump and honeycomb cooling pad, evenly distributing air and water. With a power consumption of 185 Watts, it's energy-efficient and works seamlessly with inverters.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler For Home

Brand: Symphony

Symphony Type : Personal Air Cooler

: Personal Air Cooler Colour : White

: White Capacity : 31 liters

: 31 liters Power Consumption: 185 Watts

185 Watts Air Flow Capacity : 17 CMPH

: 17 CMPH Coverage Area: Up to 17 sq. meters

Up to 17 sq. meters Special Features: Touch Panel

Touch Panel Controls : Remote

: Remote Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 9 Kilograms

: 9 Kilograms Form Factor: Freestanding Personal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Blower (17 CMPH) Relatively heavy (9 kg) Touch Control Panel & Remote Suitable for smaller rooms Energy-Efficient (185W)

5. Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White)

B0BSXDM9QR

Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler is your go-to solution for cool, refreshing summers. With a generous 75-liter tank capacity, it efficiently cools rooms up to 25 square meters. The durable pump and honeycomb cooling pads ensure even water and air distribution, providing lasting freshness. Whisper-quiet operation allows for restful sleep, and fully closable louvers offer personalized airflow control. With a power consumption of only 135 watts, it's energy-efficient and works seamlessly with inverters.

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Type : Desert Air Cooler

: Desert Air Cooler Colour : White

: White Capacity : 75 liters

: 75 liters Power Consumption: 135 Watts

135 Watts Coverage Area: Up to 25 sq. meters

Up to 25 sq. meters Special Features: Portable

Portable Controls: Remote

Remote Material : Not specified

: Not specified Weight : 11 Kilograms

: 11 Kilograms Form Factor: Freestanding Desert

Freestanding Desert Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful fan & cool flow dispenser Heavier compared to other models (11 kg) Energy-efficient (135W) 75L tank capacity

6. Symphony Winter 80XL i+ Desert Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Technology and Full Function Remote With Timer (80L, Grey)

B083KSFH44

Symphony Winter 80XL i+ Desert Air Cooler is the epitome of efficient cooling for your home. With a massive 80-liter water tank, it covers rooms up to 40 square meters. The 4-side honeycomb pads, coupled with i-Pure technology, ensure clean and fresh air. The low power consumption of 190 watts, along with the ability to operate on inverters, makes it an energy-efficient choice. The powerful +Air fan delivers instant cooling, and the feather touchpad and remote offer easy control.

Specifications of Symphony Winter 80XL i+ Desert Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Type : Desert Air Cooler

: Desert Air Cooler Colour : Grey

: Grey Capacity : 80 liters

: 80 liters Power Consumption: 190 Watts

190 Watts Air Flow Capacity: 40 CMPH

40 CMPH Coverage Area: Up to 40 sq. meters

Up to 40 sq. meters Special Features: Portable, Timer, Low Power Consumption

Portable, Timer, Low Power Consumption Controls : Remote

: Remote Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 12900 Grams

: 12900 Grams Form Factor: Freestanding Desert

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Massive 80L tank Capacity Heavier compared to other models (12900 grams) Low power consumption (190W) Large water tank may be challenging to move Efficient 4-side honeycomb pads

Also read: Room coolers to beat the heat: 7 worthy options to pick from

7. Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler For Home with Aspen Pads, Powerful Fan, Cool Flow Dispenser and Free Trolley(70L, Grey)

B08R67RGPC

Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler offers superior cooling performance for your home. With a large 70-liter tank capacity, it covers rooms up to 35 square meters, ensuring long-lasting relief from the heat. The high-efficiency cooling system, featuring a durable dura pump and large aspen pads, delivers consistent airflow. The Cool Flow Dispenser ensures even distribution of water for optimal cooling. The high-speed fan efficiently reduces room temperature while the included free trolley makes it easy to move around.

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Type : Desert Air Cooler

: Desert Air Cooler Colour : Grey

: Grey Capacity : 70 liters

: 70 liters Power Consumption: 155 Watts

155 Watts Coverage Area: Up to 35 sq. meters

Up to 35 sq. meters Special Features : Portable, Low Power Consumption

: Portable, Low Power Consumption Controls : Knob

: Knob Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 15.5 Kilograms

: 15.5 Kilograms Form Factor: Freestanding Desert

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 70L tank capacity Heavier compared to other models (15.5 kg) Low power consumption (155W) Limited color options Free trolley included

8. Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, Grey)

B08378RNDK

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler has a substantial 75-liter tank capacity that covers rooms up to 37 square meters, providing relief from the heat. The i-Pure console, equipped with a multistage filter, ensures clean air by fighting pollution and reducing microorganisms and allergies. With a low power consumption of only 190 watts, it allows you to enjoy a cool summer without worrying about electricity bills. The portable design, along with castor wheels and legs, makes it easy to move around.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Type : Desert Air Cooler

: Desert Air Cooler Colour : Grey (Old model)

: Grey (Old model) Capacity : 75 liters

: 75 liters Power Consumption: 190 Watts

190 Watts Air Flow Capacity: 37 CMPH

37 CMPH Coverage Area: Up to 37 sq. meters

Up to 37 sq. meters Special Features: Portable, Low Power Consumption

Portable, Low Power Consumption Controls : Knob

: Knob Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 13.4 Kilograms

: 13.4 Kilograms Form Factor: Freestanding Tower

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 75L tank capacity Lower height compared to other models Effective i-Pure console Heavier compared to other models (13.4 kg) Low power consumption (190W)

9. Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers and Closable Louvers (55L, White)

B06WLGNQ5H

Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler combines efficiency and convenience for a refreshing home environment. The 55-liter tank capacity and i-Pure technology, featuring specialized filters, helps eliminate air pollution and allergens for fresh living. The aspen pads and long-lasting dura pump ensure even water and air distribution, while closable louvers prevent dust and mosquitoes. With a low power consumption of 205 watts, it's energy-efficient and works with inverters. The high-speed double blower delivers impactful, uniform airflow for efficient cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Type : Personal Air Cooler

: Personal Air Cooler Colour : White

: White Capacity : 55 liters

: 55 liters Power Consumption: 205 Watts

205 Watts Air Flow Capacity: 30 CMPH

30 CMPH Coverage Area: Up to 30 sq. meters

Up to 30 sq. meters Special Features: Low Water Indicator

Low Water Indicator Controls : Knob

: Knob Material : Plastic

: Plastic Weight : 18 Kilograms

: 18 Kilograms Form Factor: Freestanding Personal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed double blower Higher noise level during operation Closable louvers for purified air Suitable for smaller rooms Low water indicator

Top 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Power consumption Special feature Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler 27L 95 Watts Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 12L 170 Watts i-Pure Technology, Powerful Blower, Portable with Castor Wheels Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler 55L 145 Watts Portable, Low Power Consumption, Anti-bacteria Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler 31L 185 Watts Touch Panel, Powerful Blower, Energy-Efficient Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler 75L 135 Watts Powerful fan & cool flow dispenser, Energy-efficient (135W), Large 75L tank capacity Symphony Winter 80XL i+ Desert Air Cooler 80L 190 Watts Massive 80L tank Capacity, Low power consumption (190W), Efficient 4-side honeycomb pads Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70L 155 Watts Large 70L tank capacity, Low power consumption (155W), Free trolley included Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler 75L 190 Watts Large 75L tank capacity, Effective i-Pure console, Low power consumption (190W) Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler 55L 205 Watts High-speed double blower, Low water indicator, Closable louvers for purified air

Best value for money

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money. With a balanced combination of a 12-liter capacity, powerful blower, and i-Pure technology, it offers efficient cooling at an affordable price. The portable design with castor wheels adds convenience, making it a cost-effective choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Best overall product

The Symphony Winter 80XL i+ Desert Air Cooler earns the title of the best overall product. Boasting a massive 80-liter tank capacity, efficient 4-side honeycomb pads, and low power consumption, it delivers powerful and long-lasting cooling for larger rooms. The inclusion of a full-function remote with a timer enhances user convenience. Its well-rounded features, including energy efficiency, coverage area, and advanced controls, make it the top choice for those seeking a comprehensive and effective cooling solution.

How to find the best Symphony coolers

To find the best Symphony cooler, consider your specific needs, room size, and preferences. Evaluate the capacity, power consumption, and special features like i-Pure technology, blower strength, and portability. Symphony's official website and reputable online retailers like Amazon provide detailed product specifications and customer feedback. Additionally, explore comparisons between models to identify the one that best aligns with your requirements. Prioritize energy efficiency, coverage area, and user-friendly features for a satisfying cooling experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.