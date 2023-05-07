Tech weekender: Google's Pixel Fold to Tim Cook on layoffs; the buzz this week

The technology sector is a rapidly developing field, and with artificial intelligence strengthening it, the industry has gained momentum as new innovations are introduced at a rate that has never been seen before. Catch up all that matters here: Tech news wrap of the week.(Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash)

1) Mute unwanted WhatsApp calls

Not everything unexpected is worth embracing, and an unwelcome WhatsApp call is no definitely not; it right away violates our privacy. Fortunately, there appears to be a way out. WhatsApp intends to offer a function that would allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers. And the Beta version is now available. Details that are worth reading!

2) ‘Consult celebs in Twitter policy change decisions’: Ex-Twitter India head to Musk

Twitter experiments are putting our patience to the test. Many users, including renowned figures, have lost the coveted Blue badge as a result of Elon Musk-led initiatives. The sloppy implementation caused widespread uncertainty about the verification process and raised concerns about fake news. Ex-Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari also couldn't hold himself back. He urged Musk to consult celebrities in policy change choices, referring to them as "indispensable stakeholders." Read his other four recommendations

3) ‘Godfather of AI’ voices concern over the technology risk

Novel opportunities and use cases for artificial intelligence are being uncovered rapidly. But so are the concerns about the misuse of AI. Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as "the godfather of artificial intelligence," has resigned from Google to speak out against the technology's hazards. Should read about his concerns here

4) Google's Pixel Fold is here

Love smartphones but find yourself with less options? There's some great news! Google has officially launched the Pixel Fold, the company's first foldable smartphone. The Pixel Fold is set to make its debut at Google I/O, which takes place on May 10. All features are available here

5) Government bans 14 apps in J&K

The government voiced concerns about 14 mobile applications, including some well-known ones like IMO, which, an official told HT, were used by terrorists to communicate internationally and propagate terror in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Information and Technology (Meity) has blacklisted these apps in J&K. Here's the full list of the 14 apps

6) Google's Bard could have arrived earlier than OpenAI's ChatGPT

Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot, is having difficulty competing with ChatGPT. The OpenAI AI tool drew users' attention, sparking a new technological revolution. When it was first introduced, the programme was unique, which is one of the reasons for its enormous popularity. However, if a fired employee of Google is to be believed, Bard might have arrived earlier, but got late only because he raised certain security-related concerns. Read his claims

7) Tim Cook says no mass layoffs in Apple presently

Sunday is unquestionably the best day of the week, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has given us yet more cause to rejoice. The iPhone maker's CEO stated that layoffs are considered as a last resort and that the Cupertino-giant is not currently looking for mass layoffs. This came as a refreshing drink of coconut water in the sweltering heat, because other tech behemoths such as Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, and Amazon have let off thousands of people in recent months. Here is the news