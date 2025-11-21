These Android phones can finally AirDrop files to iPhones, more devices to get the feature soon

Google is finally smoothing out one of the biggest pain-points in mixed Android–iPhone households. With the latest update rolling out this week, select Pixel 10 devices can now send files directly to iPhones through Quick Share, a move that effectively brings AirDrop-style transfers between the two platforms for the first time. The feature lets Pixel users share photos, videos and documents with nearby Apple devices without cables, cloud uploads, or messaging apps.

The new capability currently works only on Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Fold. When these devices detect an iPhone, iPad, or Mac nearby, Quick Share will show it as an available target. The Apple user simply needs to enable AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” setting, a temporary visibility mode introduced in 2023, and the transfer begins.

After discovery via Bluetooth, the file moves over a direct Wi-Fi link, similar to AirDrop, ensuring the content stays local and never passes through external servers. Small images move almost instantly, while larger videos depend on local Wi-Fi stability.

For now, the feature is Pixel-exclusive, and Google hasn’t shared a timeline for wider Android support. However, the company says a broader rollout is planned. Apple, meanwhile, didn’t need to update its devices, as AirDrop already supports the temporary visibility window that Quick Share relies on.

The addition is expected to make everyday life easier for users who frequently juggle between platforms, whether it’s sharing vacation photos with an iPhone-using friend, sending school assignments to a child’s iPad, or passing design files to a coworker’s MacBook. Local transfers are faster, avoid mobile data usage, and offer better privacy by keeping files off the cloud.

Still, the process isn’t completely friction-free. The extra step of manually enabling “Everyone for 10 minutes” remains a barrier for some users, and until more Android phones receive the update, Quick Share will remain a Pixel-only advantage.

But for millions of mixed-device households, this small change marks a big step toward finally making Android-to-iPhone sharing feel effortless.