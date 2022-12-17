This 5G smartphone from Samsung available at discount of over 50,000. Check details
Customers can buy the phone at discounted price from Amazon's Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, which began on December 15 and will conclude on December 18.
Amazon's Smartphone Upgrade Days sale began on December 15, and will conclude on December 18. From here, you can buy Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G for less than ₹20,000, against a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹75,000.
The offer is on the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.
How to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at less than ₹20,000?
On the e-commerce website, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is listed at ₹32,990, a discount of 56 per cent. In addition to this, you can exchange an old device for the incoming product, and save up to ₹13,400 more. This further reduces the cost to ₹19,590.
Then, by availing bank offers, customers save up to ₹1,740 more. Therefore, by making use of all the offers, they get the smartphone for ₹17,850, a discount of ₹57,150 at 76 per cent.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features
The phone is powered by Snapdragon's 865 chipset, and comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity O display. It is charged by a 4,500 mAh battery which supports fast charging of up to 25 W.
For selfies, there is a 32 MP front camera. On the back, there is a 12 MP primary lens, 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics