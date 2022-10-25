Home / Technology / This company may launch its electric scooter in India in 2023

This company may launch its electric scooter in India in 2023

Published on Oct 25, 2022 05:23 PM IST

Once launched, the EV will be up against Ather 450X, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube, and Hero Vida in the electric 2-wheeler segment.

Peugeot Kisbee is already available in global market (Image: Live Hindustan)
Peugeot Kisbee is already available in global market (Image: Live Hindustan)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Peugeot, which is owned by Mahindra, will soon launch its electric scooter, Kisbee, in the Indian market, reports have emerged. Kisbee, which is already available in several countries, will be up against Ather 450X, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube, and Hero Vida in the electric 2-wheeler segment.

Top speed of 45km/h

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the global model of Kisbee has a top speed of 45km/h and range of 42km. It has a 1.6kWh 48V lithium-iron battery pack; the battery is removable. The Indian model, a unit of which was spotted recently on a test run, may be given the powertrain available in its international counterpart.

Ather-like features

The electric scooter is expected to be given high-tech features similar to those in Ather's 450X. The 450X has features such as a tubular steel chassis, telescopic front fork, hydraulic rear shock absorber, 14-inch wheels, front disc, rear drum brakes etc.

Likely price

Kisbee may be launched in 2023 with a starting price of around 1 lakh.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mahindra electric vehicles
