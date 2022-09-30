This supersonic aircraft will take you from New York to London in just 80 minute

Soon, you will be able to fly from New York to London in just 80 minutes. You heard it right, thanks to an advanced supersonic aircraft. Named as the Hyper Sting, the conceptual plane will give the supersonic commercial flights a second inning. It would approximately travel twice as fast as the world’s first, now retired, mainstream commercial passenger supersonic jet, Concorde.

With a wingspan of 168 feet and a length of 328 feet, the Hyper Sting could travel at around 4,001 km/h or over three times the speed of sound, while carrying up to 170 people, The U.S. Sun reported. This means the flight would take less than one and half hours to cover the distance of 5,570 km between New York and London. Boeing 777 usually takes 8 hours to cover the journey.

Why is a supersonic passenger jet hard to operate?

Supersonic flights h can travel faster than the speed of sound. However, there are inherent challenges to operate a supersonic jet. Apart from regulatory approvals, safety measurements and operational costs, a supersonic flight is a tremendous environmental polluter. A lot of jet fuel is needed for supersonic flight, and the engines are extremely noisy inside the cabin.

For the three-and-a-half-hour flight from New York to London, a round-trip ticket on the Concorde could be as expensive as $10,000 (around ₹8,00,000).

Moreover, the most persistent challenge of supersonic flight is the problem of sonic boom. Sonic boom is the loud, explosive sound produced by a plane’s shock wave when it soars faster than sound. Large supersonic planes can produce loud, startling sonic booms that can disturb people who are asleep and can cause structural damage to buildings.

This resulted in the regular supersonic flight paths being restricted over the water.

History and future of supersonic commercial passenger jets

The Concorde was the first and the last commercial supersonic passenger jet that flew for around three decades. The Concorde had a top speed of Mach 2.01 (slightly over twice the speed of sound) traversing the trip from London to New York in around three hours. Famously, Phil Collins used the plane to travel between London and Philadelphia (through New York) on the same day to peform.

In October 2003, due to the decline in demand following an accident which killed over 100 passengers and mounting maintenance costs, Concorde was grounded.

Several companies are still exploring to offer this high-speed travel service in the near future. In June last year, the global airline United Airlines signed a deal to launch Boom Supersonic’s Overture Jet by 2029. Virgin Galactic has also announced a plan in association with Rolls-Royce to design a plane flying at Mach 3, capable of reaching New York from the UK in two hours. Moreover, in collaboration with NASA’s Quesst Mission, the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works team is trying to build a supersonic plane by solving the sonic boom problem.