Top 5 chimneys from Faber, Elica and more to keep your home fresh and smoke-free

Cooking can sometimes leave behind unwanted smoke, odours, and grease that make your kitchen uncomfortable. This is where a reliable chimney comes in, ensuring a smoke-free and clean cooking environment. Modern chimneys are designed to not only remove smoke but also add a touch of elegance to your kitchen décor. A chimney that blends power with elegance.

With advanced suction power, energy-efficient designs, and stylish finishes, today’s chimneys cater to both performance and aesthetics. If you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, our list of the top 5 chimneys will help you choose the right option for your cooking needs.

Enjoy a sleek cooking experience with the Faber 60 cm chimney, featuring a T-shape wall-mounted design and compact dimensions ideal for kitchens with 2–4 burner stoves. Its powder-coated black finish and baffle filter combine style with effective filtration, making it suitable for Indian kitchens that demand efficient smoke and grease removal.

With a suction power of 1000 m³/hr and a dedicated LED lamp, this model promises stronger ventilation while reducing airborne grease. The product is backed by comprehensive warranty support and smooth installation from skilled engineers.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m3/hr Size 60 cm Filter Baffle Filter Controls Push Button (3 speeds) Finish Powder-coated black Reasons to buy Effective suction for small kitchens Easy installation and value for money Reasons to avoid Mixed reports on noise level Lacks auto-clean features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its stylish looks, performance, good suction, and smooth installation. Service support is well-rated, but some disagree on noise level.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for reliable suction, simple maintenance, and strong after-sales support with proven value in compact kitchens.

Elica’s 60cm curved glass chimney adds a modern touch to your kitchen with a slim black form factor, filterless autoclean technology, touch controls, and motion sensors. Optimised suction power of 1200 m³/hr makes it ideal for intense Indian cooking styles, rapidly clearing grease and unpleasant odours. The filter-free design and integrated oil collector simplify maintenance.

This model features 2 LED lamps and three-speed settings for different cooking needs, and the included auto-clean function reduces the effort required for upkeep. It’s suitable for kitchens with 2–4 burner stoves and comes with extensive warranty coverage for the motor and product.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filterless Design Auto clean & oil tray Controls Touch & Motion Sensor LED Lighting 2 lamps Reasons to buy Modern filterless, auto-clean convenience Easy touch and motion controls Reasons to avoid Noise can be high under heavy load Ducting is mandatory, limiting placement options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate prompt installation, strong suction, and easy use through touch/motion controls. Opinions on noise are divided, some report low, others a bit high.

Why choose this product?

Choose this chimney for its autoclean technology, contemporary looks, and maintenance-free operation suited to modern kitchens.

The INALSA EKON chimney sports a pyramid design with a glossy finish, making it a natural fit for stylish and functional kitchens. A 1100 m³/hr suction capacity keeps spaces up to 200 sq. ft. free from smoke and odours, and energy-efficient dual LED lamps enhance cooking visibility. Its filterless technology with a removable oil collector lets users clean easily, and push buttons simplify operation.

With a low-noise motor and robust build, this chimney is popular in budget categories, with users appreciating value and installation ease. Customers rate its fume removal, simple operation, and appearance highly, but note varying noise levels, with some calling it loud during maximum use.

Specifications Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Filterless with oil tray Controls Push Button (multi-speed) LED Lighting Dual lamps Reasons to buy Filterless design for simple maintenance Bright, efficient dual LEDs Reasons to avoid Some report higher noise at full speed Basic push button controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its budget price, great suction, easy maintenance, and installation. The noise levels get mixed reviews—some low, others higher.

Why choose this product?

Choose INALSA EKON for budget-friendly performance and efficient operation with easy-clean features.

KAFF’s K-Series chimney impresses with its curved glass matte black design and powerful 1450 m³/hr suction, which efficiently tackles smoke, grease, and odors in larger kitchens. Its thermostatic touch controls and gesture motions, along with digital display, ensure an advanced cooking environment. The dry heat auto-clean and built-in oil collector reduce maintenance. Noise feedback is split, with some noting silent running and others higher decibel levels under heavy use.

Specifications Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Filterless (auto-clean) Controls Touch Panel, Motion Sensor Oil Collector: Matte finish Reasons to buy Top-tier suction and modern controls Sleek, elegant look Reasons to avoid Can be noisy at max suction May require regular maintenance of oil collector

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quiet motor, effective motion sensors, high suction, and stylish appearance. Mixed feedback on noise at highest setting.

Why choose this product?

More powerful and advanced, ideal for frequent, heavy-duty cooking that needs efficient air treatment and minimal manual cleaning.

Livpure’s Alder Neo combines classic pyramid style with efficient double baffle filter technology, delivering a suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr for consistently clear air. Intuitive push-button controls and dual LEDs make cooking easier and brighter. The filters are durable and dishwasher safe, making cleaning straightforward. Its ambient lighting allows enjoyable cooking and conversation, marking it as a practical and budget-conscious pick.

Specifications Suction Power 1050 m³/hr Size 60 cm Filter Double Baffle Filter Controls Push Button LED Lighting Dual LEDs Reasons to buy Effective fume removal for most kitchens Dishwasher-safe durable filters Reasons to avoid No auto-clean feature Only basic control panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its suction, quiet operation, easy-to-clean filters, and ambient LEDs. Installation and maintenance are rated high, with minimal complaints.

Why choose this product?

Pick Livpure for simple, efficient kitchen clearance, durable design, and strong value for everyday cooking needs.

Factors to consider when buying a chimney

When selecting the best chimney, keep these points in mind:

Suction power: Look for strong suction suited for heavy Indian cooking.

Filter type: Choose between baffle, cassette, or filterless designs.

Noise levels: A quieter chimney ensures a peaceful cooking experience.

Size compatibility: Pick a chimney that matches your hob size.

Maintenance ease: Auto-clean features make upkeep simple and efficient.

How do I know which suction power is right for my kitchen?

For small kitchens, 700–900 m³/hr is sufficient, while heavy cooking spaces need 1200 m³/hr or more. Always match suction capacity with kitchen size and cooking style.

Are filterless chimneys better than baffle ones?

Filterless chimneys are low-maintenance and efficient, while baffle filters suit Indian cooking as they trap oil and grease effectively. The choice depends on your cleaning preference and cooking habits.

Do auto-clean chimneys actually make a difference?

Yes, auto-clean technology helps remove accumulated grease with minimal effort, ensuring longer chimney life and consistent suction. It also reduces manual cleaning needs significantly, saving both time and effort.

Top 3 features of best chimneys

Chimneys Suction Power Size Filter Type Faber HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60 1000 m³/hr 60 cm Baffle Elica FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO 1200 m³/hr 60 cm Filterless, Auto-clean INALSA EKON 60BKFL 1100 m³/hr 60 cm Filterless, Oil tray KAFF K-Series KEC 60A 1450 m³/hr 60 cm Filterless, Auto-clean Livpure Alder Neo 60 1050 m³/hr 60 cm Double Baffle

FAQs What is the ideal chimney size for a standard kitchen? A 60 cm chimney is suitable for 2–4 burner hobs, while a 90 cm model is better for larger hobs.

How often should I clean my chimney? With an auto-clean model, once every 2–3 months is enough, but traditional filters require monthly cleaning.

Do chimneys consume a lot of electricity? No, most chimneys are energy efficient and use around 150–250 watts, even with regular use.

Are wall-mounted chimneys better than ceiling-mounted ones? Wall-mounted models are ideal for standard kitchens, while ceiling-mounted ones suit island cooking setups with central hobs.

Can I install a chimney myself? Professional installation is highly recommended to ensure proper fitting, ducting, and safety, even if the chimney looks easy to set up.

