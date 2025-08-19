Best chimneys under 15000: Budget-friendly chimneys with powerful suction capacity

Cooking is at the heart of every home, but it often comes with unwanted smoke, grease, and strong odours that can make the kitchen uncomfortable. That’s where a good chimney comes in. If you’re worried about the cost, don’t be; today’s market has plenty of efficient and stylish options that don’t burn a hole in your pocket. Best chimneys under 15000 perfect for handling smoke, oil, and masala-heavy cooking.

The best chimneys under 15,000 are designed to combine powerful suction capacity with smart features, ensuring a clean, fresh, and fume-free cooking space. If you prepare heavy Indian meals with lots of frying and spices or prefer light cooking, these budget-friendly chimneys can handle it all.

From sleek wall-mounted models to modern auto-clean designs, you’ll find options that suit both your kitchen interiors and your cooking needs. Here, we’ve rounded up the top chimneys under ₹15,000 that bring performance, durability, and value together in one smart buy.

Loading Suggestions...

If you cook heavy meals with lots of frying and spices, keeping your kitchen smoke-free can feel like a daily struggle. The Elica 90 cm Filterless Chimney makes life easier by combining strong suction with easy maintenance, so you can focus on cooking without worrying about lingering fumes or grease.

Among the best chimneys under 15000, this model stands out for adding long-term value to your kitchen. It’s built for busy households, offering a cleaner, fresher space every single day.

Specifications Size 90 cm (ideal for 3–5 burner stoves) Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless with auto-clean tray Control Touch + Motion Sensor Warranty 15 years on motor, 5 years comprehensive Reasons to buy High suction capacity keeps kitchens smoke and odour-free Long warranty ensures durability and peace of mind Reasons to avoid Requires ducting, which may not suit all kitchen layouts Slightly noisier than smaller chimneys during heavy use Click Here to Buy Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the vent hood is easy to install, with good suction, design, motion features, mixed noise levels, and budget-friendly.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it keeps your kitchen fresh daily with power, durability, and easy maintenance.

Loading Suggestions...

A compact kitchen still deserves clean air and comfort while cooking. The Faber 60 cm Filterless Chimney is designed for small to medium households, making it one of the best chimneys under 15000. Its vertical design with two-way suction ensures fumes don’t linger, keeping your kitchen fresh even during heavy frying or tadka.

For families who want a balance of performance and convenience, this budget-friendly chimney adds value without being difficult to maintain.

Specifications Size 60 cm (suitable for 2–4 burner stoves) Suction Power 1200 m³/hr with dual suction vents Filter Type Filterless with auto-clean Control Touch + Gesture Control Warranty 8 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive Reasons to buy Vertical design with dual suction for faster smoke removal Gesture control makes operation simple while cooking Reasons to avoid Limited to smaller kitchens and cooktops Noise level can be noticeable at high speeds Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s quality, professional installation, design, and suction, finding it worth the price, though noise reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers efficient smoke removal and hassle-free use for compact, busy kitchens.

Loading Suggestions...

When you cook for a big family or often prepare meals with heavy frying and spices, you need more than just a basic chimney. The Glen 90 cm Filterless Chimney stands out among the best chimneys under 15000 because it combines high suction with energy-saving BLDC motor technology.

With its thermal auto-clean and aeration system, this kitchen chimney doesn’t just trap smoke, it keeps the air in your kitchen fresher for longer. It’s a reliable choice for households that want both performance and durability without constant upkeep.

Specifications Size 90 cm (suitable for 3–5 burner stoves) Suction Power 1500 m³/hr, ideal for heavy Indian cooking Filter Type Filterless with Intelliclean auto-clean system Control Touch + Gesture Control with digital display Warranty 1 year on product, 7 years on motor Reasons to buy Powerful suction handles large kitchens and heavy cooking easily Energy-efficient BLDC motor lowers power consumption Reasons to avoid Slightly louder at maximum speed Higher initial cost compared to smaller chimneys Click Here to Buy Glen 90 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 90, Aeration technology| Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vent hood’s quality, motion sensors, suction, and glass design, considering it value-for-money, though noise and installation opinions differ.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful suction, low maintenance, and lasting performance for busy family kitchens.

Loading Suggestions...

For homes that want long-term reliability with premium performance, the Elica 60 cm BLDC Chimney is an excellent option under ₹15,000. With a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity and a brushless DC motor, it ensures efficient smoke and odour removal while saving energy.

Its auto-clean technology with an oil collector tray makes maintenance hassle-free, while touch and motion controls bring modern convenience to your cooking space. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s built for durability and peace of mind.

Specifications Size 60 cm (ideal for 2–4 burner stoves) Suction Power 1500 m³/hr, suitable for heavy Indian cooking Filter Type Filterless with oil collector tray Control Touch + Motion Sensor with 9 speed levels Warranty 15 years on motor, 5 years comprehensive Reasons to buy Best-in-class warranty ensures long-term reliability Compact size with strong suction for medium kitchens Reasons to avoid Ducting is mandatory, limiting flexible installation Noise may be noticeable at higher speeds Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the vent hood’s performance, suction, installation support, and design, finding it suitable for cooking, though noise level feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its combination of powerful suction, energy-efficient BLDC motor, and unmatched warranty coverage.

Loading Suggestions...

The KAFF K-Series KEC 60A is a stylish yet practical option for those seeking a powerful kitchen chimney under 15,000. With a 1450 m³/hr suction capacity, it effectively eliminates smoke, grease, and odours, making it well-suited for Indian kitchens with frequent frying and grilling.

Its dry heat auto-clean technology and built-in sleek oil collector reduce maintenance hassles. The matte black finish with a digital touch panel and gesture controls adds modern elegance while offering convenience.

Specifications Size 60 cm (ideal for 2–4 burner stoves) Suction Power 1450 m³/hr for medium to heavy cooking Filter Type Filterless with matte black oil collector Control Thermostatic touch panel with 3-speed gesture control Warranty 2 years comprehensive, lifetime (10 years) on motor Reasons to buy Sleek design with matte finish enhances kitchen aesthetics Powerful suction ensures a smoke-free cooking environment Reasons to avoid Slightly higher noise level at maximum speed Warranty on motor is lifetime, but product warranty is only 2 years Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the chimney easy to install, with strong suction and auto-clean, though noise and motion detection reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this chimney if you want a budget-friendly yet high-performing chimney with modern looks and efficient smoke removal.

Loading Suggestions...

If you have a large kitchen or a 4-burner cooktop, the Faber 90 cm Vertical Chimney is a great choice under ₹15,000. Its two-way suction technology and 1200 m³/hr capacity ensure smoke and grease are quickly removed, keeping the kitchen fresh even during heavy-duty cooking.

With a sleek vertical design, touch and gesture controls, and filterless auto-clean functionality, it delivers both convenience and efficiency.

Specifications Size 90 cm (suitable for 4–6 burner stoves) Suction Power 1200 m³/hr with dual suction vents Filter Type Filterless with auto-clean Control Touch + Gesture + Motion Sensor Warranty 2 years comprehensive, 8 years on motor Reasons to buy Wide coverage for larger cooktops Dual suction technology for faster smoke extraction Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier design, requires space Suction capacity may feel average for very heavy frying/grilling Click Here to Buy Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|2Way Suction|Auto Clean|8Yrs Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s quality, design, and suction, appreciating professional installation and value, though opinions on noise levels are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this chimney if you have a larger kitchen setup and need reliable, budget-friendly performance with low maintenance.

Loading Suggestions...

When shortlisting the best chimneys under 15000, Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney earns a spot for its ability to keep your kitchen truly smoke free without fuss. The strong suction handles daily Indian cooking with ease, while the baffle filter makes it reliable for heavy frying and tadka.

The autoclean alarm is a thoughtful touch, reminding you when the chimney needs care, so it performs consistently. It’s built for households that want long-lasting value, not just another appliance.

Specifications Size 60 cm (ideal for 2–4 burner stoves) Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter with Auto clean Controls Touch & Gesture Warranty 2 years comprehensive, 12 years on motor Reasons to buy High suction capacity keeps the kitchen smoke and odour-free Auto clean alarm ensures timely maintenance without effort Reasons to avoid Slightly noisy at full speed Installation cost is additional Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood’s quality, design, installation, and service, finding it worth the price, though noise and motion sensor feedback are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful suction, reliable performance, and peace of mind at a budget-friendly price.

Loading Suggestions...

For those searching for budget-friendly chimneys under ₹15000, this Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney model is a practical option that keeps daily cooking stress-free. Its filterless design means you don’t have to worry about clogged filters or tedious scrubbing, and the thermal auto-clean feature ensures the chimney continues to run efficiently.

The slant shape not only saves space but also pulls smoke directly away from your face, making your kitchen more comfortable while cooking every day.

Specifications Size 60 cm (suitable for 2–4 burner stoves) Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless with Thermal Autoclean Controls Touch & Gesture with Motion Sensor Warranty 1 year on product, 7 years on motor Reasons to buy Filterless design reduces maintenance hassle Slant shape ensures direct and efficient smoke suction Reasons to avoid Warranty on product is limited to 1 year Slightly less powerful than higher suction models Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood Neo EX 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vent hood’s quality, functionality, and easy cleaning, though installation, suction, and noise level reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it simplifies kitchen maintenance while ensuring a smoke-free cooking space every single day.

Loading Suggestions...

For anyone searching for best chimneys under ₹15000, the Beyond Asteria stands out for bringing both practicality and comfort to Indian kitchens. With its filterless design and powerful 1408 CMH suction, it keeps cooking fumes out of your space, letting you focus on food without the smoke or lingering smells. The built-in infotainment screen and Bluetooth speakers bring a touch of convenience, making long cooking sessions less of a chore. This is more than a budget-friendly chimney—it’s a lifestyle addition that keeps your kitchen cleaner and cooking more enjoyable.

Specifications Size 60 cm (ideal for 2–4 burner stoves) Suction Power 1408 CMH Filter Type Filterless with Dry Heat Auto Clean Controls Smart Touch Screen + Built-in Bluetooth Speakers Warranty 5 years (10 years on motor, 2 years on display) Reasons to buy Smart screen and speakers make cooking more engaging Strong suction ensures kitchens stay fresh and smoke-free Reasons to avoid Priced slightly above many chimneys under 15000 Advanced features may feel unnecessary for basic users Click Here to Buy Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1408 CMH Suction | Filterless | Curved Glass | Smart Screen & Speakers | Touch Control | Black Finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s design, suction, and built-in speakers, finding it worth the price, though app compatibility reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends powerful suction with modern features, keeping your kitchen fresh and stress-free.

What suction capacity should I choose in a chimney under 15,000?

For Indian cooking, which involves frying and spices, a suction capacity of 1000–1500 m³/hr is ideal. This ensures smoke, oil particles, and odours are effectively removed. Most chimneys under ₹15,000 offer this range, making them suitable for medium-sized kitchens. If your kitchen is small, a lower suction capacity may work, but for heavy cooking, always go for the higher end within this budget.

Is auto-clean important in budget chimneys?

Yes, an auto-clean feature is very useful even in budget chimneys. It prevents oil and grease from clogging the filter, which otherwise reduces efficiency over time. Auto-clean chimneys use heat or water-based cleaning technology to collect grease in a tray that you can empty easily. This not only improves performance but also extends the chimney’s lifespan, saving you from frequent servicing. Many reliable options under ₹15,000 now come with this feature.

Which type of chimney is best for under 15,000, filter or filterless?

Filterless chimneys are becoming more popular in this price range. They use advanced suction with no filters, reducing the hassle of frequent cleaning. Filter chimneys, like baffle filters, are also effective for Indian kitchens but need regular maintenance. If you prefer low maintenance, go for filterless. But if you want traditional performance at a lower cost, baffle filters are still a strong choice under ₹15,000. Both types are easily available within this budget.

Factors to consider while buying chimney under 15000

Suction Capacity : For Indian kitchens, where frying and spices create heavy smoke, a suction capacity of 1000–1500 m³/hr is recommended. Choose according to your cooking style and kitchen size.

: For Indian kitchens, where frying and spices create heavy smoke, a suction capacity of 1000–1500 m³/hr is recommended. Choose according to your cooking style and kitchen size. Type of Chimney : Filterless chimneys need less maintenance and are more modern. Baffle filter chimneys are reliable for oily cooking but require cleaning.

: Filterless chimneys need less maintenance and are more modern. Baffle filter chimneys are reliable for oily cooking but require cleaning. Size of Chimney : The chimney size should match your stove or hob. A 60 cm chimney suits 2–4 burners, while a 90 cm model works better for larger cooktops.

: The chimney size should match your stove or hob. A 60 cm chimney suits 2–4 burners, while a 90 cm model works better for larger cooktops. Auto-Clean Feature : Auto-clean technology saves time, reduces servicing, and improves chimney life by collecting oil in a detachable tray.

: Auto-clean technology saves time, reduces servicing, and improves chimney life by collecting oil in a detachable tray. Noise Level : A quiet chimney enhances comfort while cooking. Check decibel ratings for a noise-free experience.

: A quiet chimney enhances comfort while cooking. Check decibel ratings for a noise-free experience. Design & Controls: Stylish glass or stainless-steel designs with touch or motion-sensor controls add convenience and elevate your kitchen’s look.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys under 15000

Product Name Size Suction Power Filter Type Elica 90 cm Filterless Chimney 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless with auto-clean tray Faber 60 cm Filterless Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless with auto-clean Glen 90 cm Filterless Chimney 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless with Intelliclean auto-clean Elica 60 cm BLDC Chimney 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless with oil collector tray KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Chimney 60 cm 1450 m³/hr Filterless with matte black oil collector Faber 90 cm Vertical Chimney 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless with auto-clean Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Baffle Filter with Autoclean Glen 60 cm Filterless Thermal Autoclean Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless with Thermal Autoclean Beyond Asteria 60 cm Chimney 60 cm 1408 CMH Filterless with Dry Heat Auto Clean

Similar stories for you

Top 9 stylish chimneys in 2025 that make your kitchen feel less like a chore and more like a space you actually enjoy

Kitchen chimney buying guide: Know all about kitchen chimneys, types, best picks, and more

Chimney for modern homes designed to keep your cooking space fresh and clean: Top 8 picks from trusted brands

Best chimney in 2025 with high suction capacity, auto-clean function and lower noise levels: Top 9 kitchen chimneys

Smart kitchen chimney buying guide: Exploring the latest innovations in kitchen ventilation technology

FAQs on best chimneys under 15000 Do budget chimneys make too much noise? Not necessarily. Many under ₹15,000 operate within comfortable noise levels, but it’s best to check decibel ratings before buying.

Are wall-mounted chimneys available under ₹ 15,000? Yes, stylish wall-mounted and curved-glass chimneys are widely available in this budget.

Do these chimneys come with a warranty? Most chimneys under ₹15,000 come with a 1-year product warranty and 5 years on motor, depending on the brand.

Can I get modern features like touch control or motion sensors under ₹ 15,000? Yes, many models now include touch panels, LED lights, and even motion-sensor controls in this budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.