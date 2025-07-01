Top 5 long-lasting battery smartphones you can buy in India now (July 2025)

Battery life plays a crucial role in choosing a smartphone today. Whether it is for calls, navigation, payments, work, or entertainment, users depend on their phones throughout the day. A phone with a large battery capacity reduces the worry of running out of charge during important moments. Fast charging also adds convenience by quickly restoring power when needed. Check out these top five smartphones with long-lasting batteries and fast charging support.(Pexels)

Here is a list of smartphones now available in India as of July 2025 that stand out for their long-lasting batteries and fast charging support.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition comes with a 7000mAh battery, which is among the largest in its segment. It supports 120W fast charging. The device is powered by the Dimensity 9400e processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. Realme has also included software that reduces battery wear during gaming sessions. The device carries an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 targets users who need strong performance alongside a large battery. It packs a 6000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and offers up to 16GB of RAM and uses UFS 4.1 storage for faster data access.

The device features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The handset carries an IP68 and IP69 rating to protect it from water and dust. Additionally, the device includes a custom cooling system and a dedicated gaming chip to manage heat and maintain performance. The iQoo 13 is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

OPPO K13 5G

The OPPO K13 houses a large 7000mAh graphite battery, which offers extended usage for activities like gaming, streaming, and navigation. While its capacity is slightly less than some competitors, it still ensures long-lasting power.

It supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can fill the battery up to 62 percent in 30 minutes and fully charge it in less than an hour. The Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs.17999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant and Rs.19,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant.

iQOO Neo 10R

The iQOO Neo 10R houses a 6400mAh silicon-carbon battery and pairs it with 80W fast charging. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate that reaches 120Hz in normal use and 144Hz during gaming.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and Adreno 735 GPU., The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera capable of 4K video recording at 60fps.

The device runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and features gaming enhancements like a 2000Hz touch sampling rate and a vapour chamber for heat management. While it has an IP65 rating, the phone has a plastic build and lacks NFC support. The iQOO Neo 10R is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The device features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2392 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses Panda Glass for screen protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno 710 GPU, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, and carries an IP64 rating.

The device features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony main sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It supports 4K video recording with AI stabilisation. It also has a 50MP camera for selfies and video calling. It also includes features like the Essential Key for AI-powered tasks and a Glyph LED strip for notifications. The Nothing Phone 3a is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.