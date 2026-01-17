Edit Profile
    Top 5 premium smartwatch deals worth buying in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 with up to 68% off

    Amazon Great Republic Day sale brings premium smartwatch deals from Apple, Samsung, Google and Garmin, with picks for calls, fitness tracking and daily wear.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 8:30 PM IST
    By Kanika Budhiraja
    Precision GPS Tracking

    Best Smartwatch Deal

    24-Hour Battery Claim

    AMOLED Health Tracker

    FAQs

    ProductRatingPrice

    Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Titanium Milanese Loop - L. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon NeutralView Details...

    ₹1.01L

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Silver, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details...

    ₹16,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Latest Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Matte Hazel Aluminum Case - Hazel Band - Wi-Fi, GreyView Details...

    ₹29,989

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro Outdoor Smart Watch 44mm Sapphire AMOLED Display with Flashlight, Dual Band GPS, Offline Maps, 25 Days Battery, 10 ATM, 180+ Sports Mode for Android & iPhone, Tactical BlackView Details...

    ₹34,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEsView Details...

    ₹45,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live for everyone, and it is already shaping up as one of the better times to buy a premium smartwatch without paying full price. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, or you want a watch that handles health tracking and calling properly, this is the moment to check what’s available before stocks start moving fast.

    If you’ve been waiting to buy a premium watch, Great Republic Day Sale 2026 makes the top 5 premium smartwatches easier to grab. (Amazon)
    If you’ve been waiting to buy a premium watch, Great Republic Day Sale 2026 makes the top 5 premium smartwatches easier to grab. (Amazon)

    This round, the spotlight is clearly on big names. We’re seeing noticeable price drops on premium models from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Garmin, including rugged flagships and everyday favourites. Whether you need a smartwatch for fitness goals, office days, travel, or daily wear, these are the deals that genuinely look worth a closer look right now.

    Apple Watch Ultra 2 earns its place in the top 5 premium smartwatch deal list for one simple reason, it feels made for real use. The black titanium case holds up well, the Milanese Loop sits securely, and the Action Button makes workouts quicker to start. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good time to grab it if you want cellular calling, accurate GPS, and dependable tracking on long days. Buy now and get a 4% off.

    Specifications

    Size
    49mm
    Band
    Black Titanium Milanese Loop
    Connectivity
    GPS + Cellular
    GPS
    Precision GPS
    Case
    Black Titanium

    BEST SMARTWATCH DEAL

    2. Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Silver, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating

    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic keeps the premium feel alive with a rotating bezel that still beats swipe-only controls. It earns a spot in our top 5 premium smartwatch deal list for its clean design and health tracking that covers sleep, ECG, and BP. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is a smart time to grab the LTE model if you want calls on the go and fast charging that fits busy days, especially with a massive 68% off running right now.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    LTE
    Key features
    Contactless Payments, Custom Activity Tracking, Fall Detection, Gesture Control, Sleep Monitor
    Battery
    Up to 40 hours
    Charging
    Fast Charging
    Health
    BP, ECG

    Google Pixel Watch 3 feels like the cleanest smartwatch experience for Android users who want fitness help without the noise. It earns its place in our top 5 premium smartwatch deal list for Fitbit-backed tracking that’s genuinely useful for runs, recovery, and daily movement. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings a solid 25% off, making it easier to choose over older models. Republic Day sale 2026 is also a good time to grab it if you want reliable heart rate tracking and all-day wear comfort.

    Specifications

    Size
    45mm
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi
    Tracking
    Heart rate, Fitbit running
    Battery
    Up to 24 hours
    Case
    Matte Hazel Aluminium
    Key features
    Sleep Monitor, Email, Accelerometer, Body Temperature Monitor, ECG, Activity Tracker, Always On Display, Calorie Tracker, Stress Tracking

    More premium smartwatch deals worth checking

    Loading Suggestions...

    Garmin Venu 3 in slate stainless steel with a black case keeps things clean and grown up, but it is built for tracking. You get reliable heart rate, sleep and Body Battery insights, plus Bluetooth calling from your wrist. At 13% off, it is a top 5 premium smartwatch deal. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 makes it easier to justify. Worth checking in the Republic Day sale 2026 rush.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.4-inch AMOLED
    Calls
    Built in speaker mic
    GPS
    Multi satellite
    Battery
    Up to 14 days
    Health
    HR, SpO2, Sleep

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is the bold, rugged pick in our top 5 premium smartwatch deal shortlist, built for people who want a tougher Galaxy watch with a clearer outdoor-ready design. The titanium casing feels serious, the Quick Button is genuinely handy, and LTE keeps you connected without reaching for your phone. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is making it tempting with 36% off. Republic Day sale 2026 is a smart window to grab the Titanium Blue version before pricing shifts.

    Specifications

    Size
    47mm
    Case
    Titanium Blue
    Design
    Cushion body
    Control
    Quick Button
    Health
    AI monitoring
    Special features
    Advanced Health Tracking, Dual-Frequency GPS, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Extended Battery Life

    Similar stories for you:

    I noticed a silent price drop on premium smartwatches that make the upgrade worthy

    Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more

    Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more

    Stop trusting your smartwatch stress score right now, new research says it often gets your mood completely wrong

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Prime Members early deals live on projectors, we picked options for every room size

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale dates announced: Top deals revealed on laptops, tablets, smartwatches with up to 75% off

    FAQs on top 5 premium smartwatch deals
    A premium smartwatch offers better build quality, accurate sensors, smoother performance, and stronger ecosystem support.
    Apple Watch models are still the best fit because iOS features work more smoothly with them.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch and Google Pixel Watch are the strongest picks depending on your phone brand.
    Choose LTE if you want calls and tracking without your phone, otherwise Wi-Fi is enough for most people.
    Garmin remains a top choice for fitness-focused users who care about battery and training data.
    Confirm the size, battery claim, warranty type, and whether it supports your phone properly.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Top 5 Premium Smartwatch Deals Worth Buying In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 With Up To 68% Off
