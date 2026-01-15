Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Prime Members early deals live on projectors, we picked options for every room size
Prime Members early deals are live in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Our home theatre projector picks cover portable, 1080p, 4K, smart and short throw.
Our Picks
2025 New Launched Deal
Android Smart Projector
3700 Lumen Brightness
Immersive 3D Viewing
Google TV with Netflix
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
2025 New Launched DealXGIMI 2025 New Launch MoGo 4 Bundle Portable DLP Projector,1080P FHD, 450 ISO Lumens,GTV & Licensed Netflix, 4K Support,360°Adjustable Stand, 5Hrs of Playtime, 2x6W Harman Kardon, Sunset FilterView Details
₹63,999
Android Smart ProjectorE GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, Egate mini ProjectorsView Details
₹9,990
3700 Lumen BrightnessEpson EB-W06 WXGA Projector Brightness: 3700lm with HDMI Port(Optional Wi-Fi) (V11H973040)View Details
₹50,950
BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens brigthness, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screensize,16ms Low Input Lag for Gaming,10W Speaker, HDMIView Details
₹65,990
LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120" Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Airplay & Screen Share and Auto AdjustmentView Details
₹89,998
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Prime early access for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live, giving Prime Members 12 hours of early deals before the sale opens for everyone at 12 am on January 16. That head start is usually where the better projector prices show up first, especially on popular models that tend to go out of stock quickly.
We have scanned the early listings and shortlisted the best projector deals worth checking right now. Expect a mix of portable projectors, 1080p picks for daily streaming, 4K options for a home theatre setup, smart projectors with built in apps, and short throw models that work well in smaller rooms. We are keeping this roundup grounded in real buying points like brightness, throw distance, audio, and setup so you can choose what will actually work in your space.
Prime member deals are live for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, and we have spotted the XGIMI MoGo 4 Bundle among the projector deals to watch. It is a portable 1080p DLP unit with 450 ISO lumens, Google TV and licensed Netflix, plus 4K input support. The 360 degree stand makes placement easy, the 2x6W Harman Kardon speakers sound fuller than most, and the 5 hour battery suits trips. Right now it's at 68% off.
Specifications
ANDROID SMART PROJECTOR
2. E GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, Egate mini Projectors
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
We like the E GATE Atom 4X+ because it covers the basics without drama. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Prime member deals live right now show it at 67% off, and that is a serious drop for a native 1080p projector with 4K input support. You also get 400 ISO lumens, Whale TV+ on Android with Netflix and Prime, auto setup, HDR and HLG, HDMI ARC with CEC, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.
Specifications
3700 LUMEN BRIGHTNESS
3. Epson EB-W06 WXGA Projector Brightness: 3700lm with HDMI Port(Optional Wi-Fi) (V11H973040)
Is the living room too bright for a cheap projector? We keep coming back to Epson’s EB W06. Prime member deals are live in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 and this one is showing about 29% off, which makes it a sensible buy for meetings and weekend movies. It pushes 3700 lumens with 3LCD colour, WXGA resolution, HDMI, and optional Wi-Fi via adapter, plus long lamp life in Eco mode.
Specifications
If your movie nights double up as gaming sessions, the BenQ TH575 fits. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Prime member deals are live today and this projector is showing 34% off. You get Full HD 1080p with 4K compatibility, 3800 ANSI lumens for brighter rooms, 1.07 billion colours, and up to a 200 inch screen. The 16ms input lag helps on consoles, and the 10W speaker covers basics.
Specifications
A tiny 4K laser box we can carry around. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Prime member deals are live and the LG CineBeam Q HU710PB shows 45% off projector deals. It throws a 120 inch image at 3840x2160, with a 450,000:1 contrast ratio from a 3 channel RGB laser. The 360° handle doubles as a stand, and auto adjustment plus AirPlay and Screen Share keep setup quick.
Specifications
IMMERSIVE 3D VIEWING
6. ViewSonic PA503S SVGA Business and Education Projector, 3600 ANSI Lumens, Immersive 3D Viewing, Vertical Keystone, Speaker, 15000 Hours Lamp Life, VGA, Audio-in
For classrooms and meeting rooms, the ViewSonic PA503S keeps things straightforward. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals live right now show 54% off on this projector deal. It puts out 3600 ANSI lumens, handles quick corrections with vertical keystone, and adds a built-in speaker for basic audio. SVGA suits slides and training videos, while 3D support and a 15000 hour lamp life help cut upkeep today.
Specifications
Crossbeats Lumex Cine is the kind of budget smart projector we look for during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is listed at 61% off. You get native 1080p with 4K input support, an Android interface with Netflix, Prime and YouTube built in, plus Wi-Fi and a speaker. The claimed 300 inch display makes it fun for bedrooms and movie nights.
Specifications
WZATCO Yuva Vibe is built for people who want a smart projector without turning setup into a weekend task. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is showing 52% off right now. You get native 1080p with 4K input support, a certified smart OS, fully automatic adjustments, HDMI ARC, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. Screen mirroring makes it an easy room cinema pick.
Specifications
XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro feels like the projector we keep recommending for people who want a clean, fuss free setup. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is sitting at 59% off right now. You get 1080p Full HD, 400 ISO lumens, Android TV 11, and 2x8W speakers. Auto focus, object avoidance and screen adaption make it easy to move from wall to wall, plus it supports 4K input.
Specifications
Lumio Arc 7 lands in the sweet spot for people who just want streaming to work. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is listed at 40% off right now. It runs official Google TV with Netflix, plays in 1080p Full HD, and accepts a 4K signal over HDMI with downscaling. Auto keystone and obstacle avoidance help with placement, while Dolby Audio and the 16W Bluetooth speaker cover everyday sound.
Specifications
Similar stories for you:
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale dates announced: Top deals revealed on laptops, tablets, smartwatches with up to 75% off
Top 5 projectors for Christmas party games and karaoke with screen mirroring and auto keystone
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: 2 Days to go, top 10 earbud deals to track before the sale goes live
Amazon Republic Day Sale starts on Jan 16; Here are expected deals on soundbars from top brands
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.