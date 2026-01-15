Edit Profile
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Prime Members early deals live on projectors, we picked options for every room size

    Prime Members early deals are live in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Our home theatre projector picks cover portable, 1080p, 4K, smart and short throw.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:01 PM IST
    By Kanika Budhiraja
    FAQs

    2025 New Launched Deal

    XGIMI 2025 New Launch MoGo 4 Bundle Portable DLP Projector,1080P FHD, 450 ISO Lumens,GTV & Licensed Netflix, 4K Support,360°Adjustable Stand, 5Hrs of Playtime, 2x6W Harman Kardon, Sunset FilterView Details...

    ₹63,999

    CHECK DETAILS

    Android Smart Projector

    E GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, Egate mini ProjectorsView Details...

    ₹9,990

    CHECK DETAILS

    3700 Lumen Brightness

    Epson EB-W06 WXGA Projector Brightness: 3700lm with HDMI Port(Optional Wi-Fi) (V11H973040)View Details...

    ₹50,950

    CHECK DETAILS

    BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens brigthness, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screensize,16ms Low Input Lag for Gaming,10W Speaker, HDMIView Details...

    ₹65,990

    CHECK DETAILS

    LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120" Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Airplay & Screen Share and Auto AdjustmentView Details...

    ₹89,998

    CHECK DETAILS
    Prime early access for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live, giving Prime Members 12 hours of early deals before the sale opens for everyone at 12 am on January 16. That head start is usually where the better projector prices show up first, especially on popular models that tend to go out of stock quickly.

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Prime Members early deals are live on projectors and we have rounded up the most useful picks.
    We have scanned the early listings and shortlisted the best projector deals worth checking right now. Expect a mix of portable projectors, 1080p picks for daily streaming, 4K options for a home theatre setup, smart projectors with built in apps, and short throw models that work well in smaller rooms. We are keeping this roundup grounded in real buying points like brightness, throw distance, audio, and setup so you can choose what will actually work in your space.

    Prime member deals are live for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, and we have spotted the XGIMI MoGo 4 Bundle among the projector deals to watch. It is a portable 1080p DLP unit with 450 ISO lumens, Google TV and licensed Netflix, plus 4K input support. The 360 degree stand makes placement easy, the 2x6W Harman Kardon speakers sound fuller than most, and the 5 hour battery suits trips. Right now it's at 68% off.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    1080p Full HD
    Brightness
    450 ISO lumens
    Tech
    DLP
    Streaming
    Licensed Netflix
    Input
    4K support
    Stand
    360° adjustable stand
    Battery
    Up to 5 hours
    Audio
    2x6W Harman Kardon
    Special Feature
    Built-In Speaker

    ANDROID SMART PROJECTOR

    2. E GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, Egate mini Projectors

    We like the E GATE Atom 4X+ because it covers the basics without drama. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Prime member deals live right now show it at 67% off, and that is a serious drop for a native 1080p projector with 4K input support. You also get 400 ISO lumens, Whale TV+ on Android with Netflix and Prime, auto setup, HDR and HLG, HDMI ARC with CEC, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1080p
    4K
    4K support input
    Brightness
    400 ISO lumens
    Smart platform
    Whale TV+ Live TV on Android
    Streaming
    Netflix, Prime

    Is the living room too bright for a cheap projector? We keep coming back to Epson’s EB W06. Prime member deals are live in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 and this one is showing about 29% off, which makes it a sensible buy for meetings and weekend movies. It pushes 3700 lumens with 3LCD colour, WXGA resolution, HDMI, and optional Wi-Fi via adapter, plus long lamp life in Eco mode.

    Specifications

    Brightness
    3700 lumens
    Resolution
    WXGA 1280 x 800
    Display tech
    3LCD
    Lamp life
    Up to 12000 hours in Eco
    Max screen
    Up to 320 inch

    If your movie nights double up as gaming sessions, the BenQ TH575 fits. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Prime member deals are live today and this projector is showing 34% off. You get Full HD 1080p with 4K compatibility, 3800 ANSI lumens for brighter rooms, 1.07 billion colours, and up to a 200 inch screen. The 16ms input lag helps on consoles, and the 10W speaker covers basics.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080)
    Brightness
    3800 ANSI lumens
    4K support
    4K compatible input
    Colour
    30 bit, 1.07 billion colours
    Screen size
    Up to 200 inches
    Speaker
    10W

    A tiny 4K laser box we can carry around. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Prime member deals are live and the LG CineBeam Q HU710PB shows 45% off projector deals. It throws a 120 inch image at 3840x2160, with a 450,000:1 contrast ratio from a 3 channel RGB laser. The 360° handle doubles as a stand, and auto adjustment plus AirPlay and Screen Share keep setup quick.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    4K UHD 3840 x 2160
    Max screen
    Up to 120 inch
    Contrast
    450,000:1
    Light source
    3 channel RGB laser
    Brightness
    500 ANSI lumens
    Portability
    360° handle
    Special Features
    Built-In Speaker, Lightweight, Portable

    For classrooms and meeting rooms, the ViewSonic PA503S keeps things straightforward. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals live right now show 54% off on this projector deal. It puts out 3600 ANSI lumens, handles quick corrections with vertical keystone, and adds a built-in speaker for basic audio. SVGA suits slides and training videos, while 3D support and a 15000 hour lamp life help cut upkeep today.

    Specifications

    Type
    SVGA business projector
    Brightness
    3600 ANSI lumens
    3D
    Immersive 3D viewing
    Correction
    Vertical keystone
    Audio
    Built in speaker
    Lamp life
    Up to 15000 hours

    Crossbeats Lumex Cine is the kind of budget smart projector we look for during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is listed at 61% off. You get native 1080p with 4K input support, an Android interface with Netflix, Prime and YouTube built in, plus Wi-Fi and a speaker. The claimed 300 inch display makes it fun for bedrooms and movie nights.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1080p
    4K support
    4K input supported
    Brightness
    Claimed 16000 lumens
    Audio
    Built in speaker
    Screen size
    Claimed up to 300 inch
    Special Features
    Android OS with OTT apps, Auto Focus, Built-In Speaker, Digital Keystone Correction, Rotatable Design

    WZATCO Yuva Vibe is built for people who want a smart projector without turning setup into a weekend task. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is showing 52% off right now. You get native 1080p with 4K input support, a certified smart OS, fully automatic adjustments, HDMI ARC, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. Screen mirroring makes it an easy room cinema pick.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    Native 1080p
    4K support
    4K input supported
    OS
    Certified smart OS
    Setup
    Fully automatic adjustment
    Audio link
    HDMI ARC
    Wireless
    Wi-Fi 6

    XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro feels like the projector we keep recommending for people who want a clean, fuss free setup. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is sitting at 59% off right now. You get 1080p Full HD, 400 ISO lumens, Android TV 11, and 2x8W speakers. Auto focus, object avoidance and screen adaption make it easy to move from wall to wall, plus it supports 4K input.

    Specifications

    Resolution
    1080p Full HD
    Brightness
    400 ISO lumens
    OS
    Android TV 11.0
    Audio
    2x8W speakers
    4K support
    Supports 4K input
    Wireless
    Wi-Fi
    Wireless
    Bluetooth

    Lumio Arc 7 lands in the sweet spot for people who just want streaming to work. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Prime member deals are live, and this projector deal is listed at 40% off right now. It runs official Google TV with Netflix, plays in 1080p Full HD, and accepts a 4K signal over HDMI with downscaling. Auto keystone and obstacle avoidance help with placement, while Dolby Audio and the 16W Bluetooth speaker cover everyday sound.

    Specifications

    OS
    Official Google TV
    Apps
    Netflix supported
    Resolution
    1080p Full HD
    4K input
    4K downscaling via HDMI
    Brightness
    400 ANSI lumens
    Screen size
    Up to 100 inch
    Correction
    Auto keystone
    Audio
    Dolby Audio

    FAQs on Projector deals live for prime members
    Prime Members get early access to selected deals before the sale opens for everyone, so popular projector prices can drop sooner.
    A portable or short throw projector usually works better for a smaller room. Look for 1080p resolution, decent brightness, and easy keystone or auto focus.
    Brightness, throw distance, native resolution, and return policy. These four decide whether the projector will actually work in your room.
    No. Many budget models accept a 4K signal but display at 1080p. True 4K will clearly mention a 3840x2160 native resolution.
    For a dark room, lower brightness can still work. For living rooms with lights on, you will need higher real brightness. When possible, prefer ANSI or ISO lumens over vague “lumens” claims.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

