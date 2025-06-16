Top 7 smart locks: Why they are the best bet for your home security

Smart locks are revolutionising the way we protect our homes, offering a seamless blend of convenience, connectivity, and cutting-edge security. With features such as remote access, biometric authentication, and integration with smart home systems, these devices offer peace of mind while making everyday life easier. Upgrade your home security with the convenience and control of a smart lock.

Choosing the right smart lock can significantly enhance your home's safety and functionality. Whether you're managing access for family members or monitoring entry from afar, the best smart locks strike a balance between robust protection and user-friendly design. In this guide, we’ll look at the top 7 options that stand out for their reliability, innovation, and overall value.

Native Lock Pro by UC Urban Company stands out as the only smart lock featuring an in-built camera and integrated doorbell technology. When someone rings the bell, its 120-degree camera captures an image and instantly sends it to your app, allowing you to decide whether to unlock the door remotely. This seamless experience makes it a market leader in smart security. Unlike competitors, Native Lock Pro eliminates the need for a separate doorbell camera.

Specifications Unlock methods 7 Camera 1080p HD, 120° wide angle Deadbolts 4 stainless steel Emergency power USB-C Warranty 3 years Reasons to buy Multiple unlock options and integrated camera Advanced security with remote management Reasons to avoid Not compatible with smart bells Premium pricing Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company Native Lock Pro with Camera Unlock & Doorbell Connect | 7-Way Unlock | Free Installation | 3 Year Warranty | Native Smart Door Lock

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smart lock’s reliability, security features, and easy installation via the UC app. Its sleek design and professional service also receive positive feedback.

Why choose this product?

An excellent investment for homeowners seeking strong security, modern aesthetics, and a smooth setup, offering great value and peace of mind.

The Yale YDME 100 NxT is a biometric smart lock with four unlocking options: fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, and manual key. Its secure fingerprint access ensures quick and reliable entry, while the zinc build offers durability for home or office use.

It features a low battery alarm, emergency USB power, and anti-tamper alerts. The lock is easy to install, supports various door thicknesses, and retains credentials during battery changes, making it a hassle-free upgrade for enhanced security.

Specifications Unlock methods 4 (fingerprint, PIN, RFID, key) Material Material Battery 4 x AA, low battery alarm Door thickness 35mm–65mm Emergency power USB Reasons to buy Reliable fingerprint access and easy installation Anti-tamper and low battery alerts Reasons to avoid Fewer unlock options than some competitors No remote unlock or camera Click Here to Buy Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)…

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the lock’s durable build and multiple unlock options, though fingerprint issues, scratch resistance, and mixed installation experiences are concerns.

Why choose this product?

A sturdy and feature-rich lock with a user-friendly design, suitable for modern homes—though fingerprint reliability and finish quality may disappoint some users.

QUBO’s Smart Door Lock Select offers seven unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN, app, OTP, access card, and key. Its aluminum build and five heavy-duty bolts provide robust protection, while advanced features like wrong password alerts and privacy mode enhance security.

The lock supports up to 100 fingerprints and offers flexible access control for family, staff, or guests. The BLE-enabled app allows activity logs and remote management, making it a versatile choice for modern homes.

Specifications Unlock methods 7 Bolts 5 steel Material Aluminium alloy Fingerprint capacity 100 Battery 4 x AA, 12+ months Reasons to buy Multiple unlock options and robust build Flexible access control and BLE app Reasons to avoid Not compatible with double doors No built-in camera Click Here to Buy QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group (2025 Edition) | 7-Way Unlocking | 5 Bolts | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | Access Card | Mobile App | 2 Years Brand Warranty | (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smart lock’s ease of use, strong build, and premium look, though fingerprint recognition gets mixed reviews from some users.

Why choose this product?

A secure and stylish smart lock offering good value and easy installation—though fingerprint sensor performance may vary for different users.

Mygate Smart Door Lock SE provides six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID, key, and app. Its stainless steel and aluminum construction ensures durability, and it supports up to 100 fingerprints and unlimited app users.

The lock features unauthorized freeze, decoy PIN, and low battery alerts. Designed for wooden doors, it comes with a 3-year warranty and 10 years of service coverage, making it ideal for families seeking flexible, secure access.

Specifications Unlock methods 6 Material Stainless steel, aluminum Fingerprint capacity 100 Door thickness 32mm–65mm Warranty 3 years Reasons to buy Six unlock methods and robust build Long warranty and service coverage Reasons to avoid No camera or remote video unlock App unlock limited to Bluetooth range Click Here to Buy Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods, Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access, Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy, Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty by Mygate, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lock’s quick installation, responsive fingerprint scanner, and solid build, noting its stylish design and high security features.

Why choose this product?

A reliable and attractive smart lock that’s easy to set up and offers strong security—ideal for those seeking convenience, durability, and value for money.

The Mygate Smart Door Lock Plus adds built-in WiFi for remote notifications and unlocking. It supports six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, OTP, PIN, app, RFID, and key, and allows up to 100 fingerprints.

Engineered with stainless steel and aluminum, it offers anti-tamper protection and real-time alerts. Designed for wooden doors, this model ensures security and convenience, with emergency jump-start via USB-C and a 3-year warranty.

Specifications Unlock methods 6 Connectivity Built-in WiFi Material Stainless steel, aluminum Fingerprint capacity 100 Emergency power USB C Reasons to buy Built-in WiFi for remote alerts Anti-tamper and real-time notifications Reasons to avoid No camera integration Premium price for WiFi features Click Here to Buy Mygate Smart Door Lock Plus with Inbuilt WiFi and 6-Way Unlock | Biometric Door Lock with Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, Mobile App, RFID Card, Keys | Remote Unlocking | 3-Year Warranty by Mygate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the lock sturdy, easy to install, and well-integrated with the MyGate app, though fingerprint access receives mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A dependable smart lock with seamless app integration and solid features—offering great value and enhanced home safety, though fingerprint performance may vary.

Godrej Catus Connect is a digital lock with five unlocking options: fingerprint, PIN, RFID, key, and app. It features 360° fingerprint recognition, triple deadbolt locking, and supports up to 99 fingerprints, PINs, and RFID cards.

Remote unlocking and OTP access are available via the mobile app, and privacy mode prevents unauthorized entry. The lock is suitable for wooden doors and comes with a 3-year warranty, offering reliable security and user flexibility.

Specifications Unlock methods 5 Fingerprint capacity 99 Bolts 3 strong deadbolts Remote access Yes, via app Warranty 3 years Reasons to buy 360° fingerprint sensor and robust bolts Remote access and OTP feature Reasons to avoid Only for wooden doors No built-in camera Click Here to Buy Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect I Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Locking Dead Bolts I Black I 3 Years Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smart lock’s modern design, smooth installation process, and helpful service, considering it a reliable and worthwhile investment.

Why choose this product?

A sleek, dependable smart lock with expert installation support—ideal for those seeking style, functionality, and long-term value.

The LAVNA LA15 offers three unlocking methods: fingerprint, mobile app (Bluetooth), and key. Its 360° fingerprint sensor unlocks in 0.4 seconds and stores up to 30 prints. The lock is easy to install and suitable for wooden doors with thickness from 28mm.

Low power indication and external power port ensure you’re never locked out. The compact design and simple features make it a budget-friendly choice for basic smart security needs.

Specifications Unlock methods 3 Fingerprint capacity 30 Material Zinc Door thickness 28mm–55mm Emergency power External port Reasons to buy Fast fingerprint unlock and easy installation Affordable and compact Reasons to avoid Limited unlock options and no remote access Lower fingerprint capacity Click Here to Buy LAVNA Smart Door Lock | 3 Way Unlock | Fingerprint, Mobile app, Key Access Suitable for 28 mm to 55mm Wooden Door fit with Right N Left Door Handle (Digital) (LA15)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the lock easy to use and install, with a fast fingerprint sensor and sturdy build, though app support receives mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A practical and stylish smart lock with reliable fingerprint access and solid construction—though app integration may not meet everyone’s expectations.

Factors to consider when buying a smart lock

Compatibility : Ensure the lock works with your existing door and smart home system.

: Ensure the lock works with your existing door and smart home system. Connectivity : Look for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Z-Wave options for remote control and integration.

: Look for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Z-Wave options for remote control and integration. Security Features : Choose models with encryption, tamper alerts, and two-factor authentication.

: Choose models with encryption, tamper alerts, and two-factor authentication. Power Source : Consider battery life and backup options in case of power failure.

: Consider battery life and backup options in case of power failure. Ease of Use: Opt for a user-friendly design with simple installation and access management features.

How secure is a smart lock compared to a traditional lock?

Smart locks offer comparable or even superior security to traditional locks, thanks to features like encryption, biometric access, and remote monitoring. However, their safety depends on strong passwords, secure apps, and regular firmware updates. High-quality models can deter tampering better than many mechanical locks.

Can a smart lock be hacked or fail during a power or internet outage?

While hacking is a concern, reputable smart locks use strong encryption and two-factor authentication to reduce risks. Many models have backup key access or battery systems, ensuring functionality during power or internet outages. Choosing a lock with offline modes enhances reliability during technical disruptions.

Is the smart lock compatible with my existing door and smart home system?

Compatibility is essential. Before purchasing, check the lock’s specifications against your door type and thickness. Also, ensure it supports your smart home platform (like Alexa, Google Home, or Apple HomeKit). Some locks require specific hubs or adapters for full functionality and integration.

Top 3 features of best smart locks

Smart lock Unlock methods Fingerprint capacity Emergency power Native by UC Native Lock Pro 7 100+ USB-C Yale YDME 100 NxT 4 Not specified USB QUBO Smart Door Lock Select 7 100 Powerbank jump Mygate Smart Door Lock SE 6 100 USB-C Mygate Smart Door Lock Plus 6 100 USB-C Godrej Smart Lock Catus Connect 5 99 Not specified LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA15 3 30 External port

FAQs Do smart locks work without Wi-Fi? Yes, many smart locks use Bluetooth or keypads and can function offline, though remote access may be limited.

Can I still use a key with a smart lock? Most smart locks include a traditional key option as a backup, depending on the model.

How long do smart lock batteries last? Battery life varies but typically ranges from 6 months to a year. Some models alert you when power is low.

Are smart locks difficult to install? Many smart locks are designed for easy DIY installation and fit standard door preps.

Can I grant temporary access to guests? Yes, most smart locks allow you to create temporary or scheduled digital keys for visitors.

