Top 9 external hard disks of 2025 that will redefine how you manage and transport your digital content

External hard disks are now essential tools for anyone who needs to store a wide range of data, from critical work documents to cherished personal files. As our storage needs continue to grow, selecting the right drive has become increasingly important. The ideal external hard disk should offer fast transfer speeds, dependable performance, and sufficient storage capacity to meet both current and future demands. External hard disks in 2025 ensure your files are always safe, accessible, and ready to move.

The top external hard disks of 2025 excel in every aspect, offering fast transfer speeds, long lasting build quality, and generous storage capacity in one device. In this guide, we highlight the top models that offer reliable, secure, and accessible storage solutions for all your digital content.

Loading Suggestions...

Western Digital’s 5TB My Passport is a no frills solution for those looking to expand their storage without unnecessary complexities. It automatically handles backups, making sure your files are always up to date.

The USB 3.0 connection ensures fast data transfer, and with built-in 256 bit AES encryption, your data stays secure. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac, offering plug and play simplicity.

Specifications Storage Capacity 5TB Security 256-bit AES encryption Connection USB 3.0 Backup Support Automatic software Reasons to buy Strong encryption with password lock 5TB capacity for large storage needs. 256-bit AES encryption and password protection. Reasons to avoid Lacks shock, water, and dust protection. Backup software may feel outdated. Click Here to Buy Western Digital WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0 with Automatic Backup, 256 Bit AES Hardware Encryption,Password Protection,Compatible with Windows and Mac, External HDD-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

A reliable external drive with strong security and easy to use backup features.

Why choose this product?

It offers secure storage and automatic backups, making data management hassle free.

Loading Suggestions...

The Seagate expansion 2TB external HDD offers easy to use storage for both Windows and Mac users. With USB 3.0 connectivity, it ensures quick file transfers and plug and play functionality, making it a convenient external hard disk for everyday use.

Its 3 year data recovery service ensures your data is always protected. The portable design lets you carry your essential files wherever you go, making it a great option for both personal and work storage.

Specifications Storage Capacity 2TB Interface USB 3.0 Special Features Data Recovery Service, Portable Connectivity Technology USB Reasons to buy Includes 3-year data recovery service. Plug-and-play compatibility with Windows and Mac. Reasons to avoid Mechanical HDD may be slower than SSDs. Lacks shock or water resistance. Click Here to Buy Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM2000400)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use, works well on both Windows and Mac.

Why choose this product?

It offers hassle free storage with reliable data protection.

Loading Suggestions...

The Trident 1TB Hi-Speed Portable External Hard Disk is a great option for both mobile and PC users. With Type-C and USB 3.0 support, it offers fast data transfer speeds and easy compatibility across devices.

Its ultra slim design ensures portability, and the heavy duty build makes it durable enough for daily use. If you’re storing important work files or personal media, this external hard disk meets the need for secure, accessible storage on the go.

Specifications Special Feature Portable Storage Capacity 1 TB Interface Type-C and USB 3.0 Compatibility Mobile and PC Reasons to buy Dual Type-C and USB 3.0 compatibility for versatile use. Ultra-slim and durable design for portability and protection. Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity may not suit users with large storage needs Mechanical HDD slower than SSD for large file transfers. Click Here to Buy Trident 1 TB Hi-Speed Portable Hard Drive, Type-C and USB 3.0, 2-in-1 Mobile and PC Compatible, Heavy Duty Ultra Slim HDD, 2 Yrs Warranty (Trident, 1 TB)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great external hard disk with fast transfer speeds and solid build quality.

Why choose this product?

It offers easy compatibility and high speed transfers for mobile and PC users.

Loading Suggestions...

The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD is an ideal external hard disk for users who need fast, secure, and portable storage. With speeds of up to 800MB/s, it provides quick data transfers, making it best for large files or media storage.

This rugged SSD features up to 2 metre drop protection and comes with Type-C to Type-A cables, ensuring compatibility with both PCs and Macs. Its compact design and reliable protection make it a top choice for those looking for an efficient, portable storage solution.

Specifications Read Speed Up to 800MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Drop Protection Up to 2 metres Cable Type-C to Type-A Reasons to buy Fast data transfer speeds (800MB/s) for quick file access. Durable design with up to 2 metre drop protection. Reasons to avoid Lower capacity (1TB) may not be suitable for heavy media users. No built-in encryption for data security. Click Here to Buy Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast, durable, and great for carrying files on the go.

Why choose this product?

It offers fast speeds and rugged durability for portable storage.

Loading Suggestions...

The Kingster 1TB portable external hard disk is an excellent storage solution for those who need reliable space on the go. With USB 3.0 Type-C support, it offers fast transfer speeds up to 145MB/s, making it easy to store and access your files quickly.

Its slim, lightweight design makes it easy to carry, and it is compatible with laptops, PCs, Macs, and Smart TVs. Its portable nature and compatibility across devices make it a great tool for everyday storage needs.

Specifications Storage Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.0, Type-C Speed 145MB/s Design Slim, Lightweight Special Features 1-Year Warranty, Lightweight Design, Plug And Play, Portable, Wide Compatibility Reasons to buy Fast 145MB/s data transfer speeds. Plug-and-play setup works across multiple devices. Reasons to avoid 1TB capacity may not be enough for large media libraries. No built-in encryption for additional data security. Click Here to Buy KINGSTER® 1TB Portable External Hard Drive – USB 3.0 Type-C – Slim & Lightweight – 145MB/s – Plug & Play – for Laptop, PC, Mac, Smart TV – Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quick and easy to use, works across all devices.

Why choose this product?

It offers fast data transfers and is easy to set up.

Loading Suggestions...

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD offers exceptional speed and durability for users who need reliable storage on the go. With read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s, this external hard disk ensures fast file transfers.

It is designed to withstand the elements, featuring up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. With hardware encryption, it secures your data while offering compatibility with PCs, Macs, and Type-C smartphones, making it a versatile device.

Specifications Read Speed Up to 1050MB/s Write Speed Up to 1000MB/s Water/Dust Resistance IP55 Drop Protection Up to 2 metres Encryption Hardware encryption Reasons to buy Fast read and write speeds for quick data transfers. Water, dust, and drop protection for enhanced security. Reasons to avoid Higher price point compared to traditional hard drives. Limited capacity of 1TB for users with large storage needs. Click Here to Buy SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W,Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection with IP55 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, External SSD

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast, durable, and secure; perfect for storing sensitive files on the go.

Why choose this product?

Its hardware encryption provides additional security for sensitive data.

Loading Suggestions...

The Seagate Expansion 4TB desktop external HDD is an excellent storage solution for users seeking to expand their data capacity. With a USB 3.0 interface, it offers fast transfer speeds for quick backups and easy file access.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac, this external hard disk is designed to accommodate large media libraries, work files, and other essential data. The included 3 year data recovery service provides an added layer of security for your valuable files.

Specifications Special Features Data Recovery Service, Portable Storage Capacity 4TB Interface USB 3.0 Compatibility Windows (pre-formatted), Mac (reformat required) Reasons to buy 4TB of storage for large data backups. Includes 3-year data recovery service for extra security. Reasons to avoid Requires reformatting for Mac use. Slower speeds than SSDs for large file transfers. Click Here to Buy Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKP4000400)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quick, easy setup with plenty of space for backups.

Why choose this product?

It offers a large storage capacity and reliable data recovery service.

Loading Suggestions...

This external hard drive is a portable storage solution offering fast data transfer speeds of up to 145MB/s. Equipped with USB 3.0 Type-C, it’s compatible with laptops, PCs, Macs, and Smart TVs, providing reliable storage for work, media, and more.

Designed for convenience, this external hard disk offers efficient storage and fast access to your files, making it best storage device for on-the-go use.

Specifications Storage Capacity 500GB Speed 145MB/s Design Ultra Slim, Black Plastic Body Special Features Plug And Play, Portable, Usb Powered Reasons to buy 145MB/s transfer speed for quick file access. Reasons to avoid 500GB storage may not suit heavy media users. Plastic build may lack durability. Click Here to Buy KINGSTER® 500GB Ultra Slim External Hard Drive – USB 3.0 Type-C, 145MB/s Speed, Plug & Play – Black Plastic Body – Compatible with Laptop, PC, Mac, Smart TV – 1-Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast transfer speeds and works well across devices.

Why choose this product?

It offers fast data transfer and easy setup for multiple devices.

Loading Suggestions...

The Western Digital 6 TB external hard disk offers ample storage space with USB 3.2 Gen 1 speed for quick file transfers. This external hard disk is ideal for storing large files, backups, and media libraries.

It is compatible with both Windows and Mac and offers a reliable and easy to use storage solution. The 6 TB capacity ensures that you can store all your important data with ease, while its portable design makes it ideal for on the go use.

Specifications Storage Capacity 6TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Design Portable, Black EMEA Setup Plug-and-play Reasons to buy 6TB of storage for large file backups and media. USB 3.2 Gen 1 for fast data transfers. Reasons to avoid Requires reformatting for Mac use. Mechanical HDD may have slower speeds than SSDs. Click Here to Buy Western Digital WD Elements EE Portable usb3.2_gen_1 6TB Black EMEA

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great storage and fast file transfers for large data.

Why choose this product?

It offers a large 6 TB capacity with fast USB 3.2 transfer speeds.

What are the benefits of using a portable external hard disk for travel?

A portable external hard disk allows you to carry large amounts of data with you, making it easy to back up important files or access media while on the go. Its compact size ensures it fits easily in a bag, and its plug and play functionality offers quick access to your data across multiple devices.

How do I ensure my external hard disk is compatible with both Mac and Windows?

To ensure compatibility, choose an external hard disk formatted for both systems, or reformat it to exFAT, which works across both Mac and Windows. Some external hard disks also come pre-formatted for either Mac or Windows, but can be reformatted as needed.

How can I protect my external hard disk from physical damage during daily use?

Use a durable case to protect your external hard disk from scratches, drops, or dust. For extra protection, consider drives with rugged, shock-resistant casings. Storing the hard disk in a safe, padded compartment in your bag can also reduce the risk of physical damage.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best external hard disk:

Storage capacity: 1TB is enough for most, but go bigger if you’re storing videos or backups.

1TB is enough for most, but go bigger if you’re storing videos or backups. SSD vs HDD: SSDs are faster and quieter, while HDDs are more affordable for large files.

SSDs are faster and quieter, while HDDs are more affordable for large files. Connection type: USB-C works best with newer devices for faster transfers.

USB-C works best with newer devices for faster transfers. Portability: Choose a smaller, lighter drive if you travel often.

Choose a smaller, lighter drive if you travel often. Build quality: A sturdy case is important if the drive is going to be tossed in a bag daily.

Top 3 features of the best external hard disks in 2025:

Top 10 External Hard Disks of 2025 Technology Interface Key Features WD My Passport 5TB HDD USB 3.0 Auto backup software, 256-bit AES encryption, compact design Seagate Expansion 2TB HDD USB 3.0 Plug and play, works with Windows and Mac, 3-year Rescue Data Recovery SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD (800MB/s) SSD USB 3.2 Gen 2 Fast read speeds, shock and vibration-resistant, pocket-sized design Trident 1TB Hi-Speed Portable Hard Drive HDD USB 3.0, Type-C Slim build, supports PC and mobile, no external power required KINGSTER® 1TB Portable External Hard Drive HDD USB 3.0 Plug and play, compatible with Smart TV, PC, Mac; simple design Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External HDD HDD USB 3.0 Desktop use, external power required, drag-and-drop use SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD (1050MB/s Read) SSD USB 3.2 Gen 2 IP55 water/dust resistance, 2-metre drop protection, hardware encryption KINGSTER® 500GB Ultra Slim External Hard Drive HDD USB 3.0, Type-C Slim design, 145MB/s speed, plastic body, plug & play Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD HDD USB 3.0 Compact, 3-year Rescue plan, fast data transfer

Similar stories for you:

Top 10 multitasking laptops delivering high performance for multitaskers who demand smooth operation

Best laptops under ₹60000 in June 2025 with fast performance, good storage and long battery life

10 best laptops for working professional that offers power and productivity: Top picks for doing everyday work with ease

Enhance multitasking on your laptop with the 6 best laptop screen extenders

Top 10 best laptops with NVIDIA GPUs featuring RTX graphics, fast processors, and efficient cooling systems

FAQs on best external hard disks What is the difference between SSD and HDD? SSDs are faster and more durable, while HDDs offer more storage for a lower price.

How do I choose the right capacity for an external hard disk? Choose 1TB for everyday use; go for 2TB or more if storing videos or large backups.

Are external SSDs better than HDDs? Yes, SSDs are faster, more durable, and use less power but cost more per GB than HDDs.

Is it safe to store all my data on an external hard disk? It's safe, but it's recommended to back up important files in multiple locations.

How do I protect my external hard disk from physical damage? Use a durable case and avoid dropping or exposing it to moisture or extreme temperatures.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.