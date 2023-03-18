Torn between Nothing Phone (1) and Pixel 6a? CEO lists 8 things that make Nothing better

Responding to a Twitter user who wanted to know what makes Nothing Phone (1) better than Google's Pixel 6a – both are similarly priced – Nothing CEO Carl Pei has listed ‘advantages' that, according to him, make Nothing Phone (1) a superior device to Pixel 6a. Launched in July, Nothing phone 1 is Carl Pei-backed UK smartphone maker's first model. (Nothing)

Pei also said he finds it ‘odd’ that Nothing Phone (1) even gets compared to Pixel 6a. “6a is Pixel's entry level smartphone. Phone (1) is our flagship smartphone. The BOM (bill of material) cost to build the Phone (1) is significantly higher than 6a,” the Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur tweeted back to Yidi Reiss, the Twitter user who posed the question.

“But for the sake of argument,” said Pei, Nothing Phone (1) enjoys these advantages over Pixel 6a:

(1.) Better design: Nothing Phone (1) has symmetrical bezels around the screen, while 6a has a ‘large chin.’ Therefore, the former's design, as per the CEO, is ‘very satisfying’ for those who demand good design.

(2.) Gorilla Glass vs Plastic back side: Nothing Phone (1) feels ‘very premium’ as it shielded by Gorilla Glass. Pixel 6a, on the other hand, has a plastic back side as its shield.

(3.) Better processor: The former has the better processor of the two, and thus performs faster.

(4.) Camera hardware: Acknowledging that Nothing has ‘some catching up to do’ with Pixel in terms of software, Pie, however, rated the former's camera hardware as ‘way better.’

(5.) Display refresh rate: With a display refresh rate of 120 Hz, Nothing Phone (1) offers more smoothness in scrolling, as compared to 6a (60 Hz).

(6.) Bigger screen: At 6.55'', Nothing Phone (1) has a bigger screen than 6a (6.1'') and, therefore, offers better media consumption.

(7.) Operating system (OS): Though each device has a ‘nice’ operating system, Pei prefers Nothing's OS from an aesthetics, optimisation/polish/finesse perspective.

(8.) Wired charging: Faster wired charging and support for wireless charging does not exist for 6a.

