TV Fest Amazon Sale: Get best smart TVs at discount of up to 63%, top 8 deals for maximum savings

The much-awaited TV Fest Amazon Sale is here, bringing fantastic offers on the latest and best smart TVs. If you've been thinking about upgrading your home entertainment system, now is the perfect time. Amazon offers massive discounts of up to 63% on a wide range of smart TVs from popular brands. Whether you are looking for a compact screen for your bedroom or a large one for your living room, there is something for everyone in this sale. TV Fest Amazon Sale: Get significant discounts on a range of smart TVs from top brands.

Amazon deals are known for their attractive prices and this TV Fest is no exception. With these incredible discounts, you can now get high-quality smart TVs at prices that won't break the bank. The sale features eight standout deals that provide excellent value for money, ensuring you get the best possible experience from your new TV.

Don't miss out on these amazing offers on TVs. The TV Fest Amazon Sale is your chance to enjoy top-notch entertainment at home with the latest technology. Whether you need a TV for watching movies, sports, or gaming, Amazon's discounts make it easier than ever to find the perfect match for your needs and budget. Hurry and take advantage of these unbeatable deals before they are gone!

1. MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV

The MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) is an impressive Smart TV now available on Amazon sale. This 55-inch TV boasts a stunning 4K resolution and OLED display technology, delivering vibrant and sharp visuals. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, your viewing experience will be smooth and seamless. This TV has top-notch sound quality with a 30 Watts output and DTS X. The TV also includes special features like Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 90+ free live channels, and hands-free voice assistant with Google Assistant. Don't miss out on the Amazon sale on best smart TVs and grab this amazing MI TV at a discount during the TV Fest.

Specifications of MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Android TV 11, PatchWall 4, IMDb integration, Chromecast built-in, Far-field Mics

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K OLED display with self-lit pixels Refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz Android TV 11 with wide app support Limited to 30W sound output Hands-free voice control with Google Assistant Only 2 USB ports

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Take advantage of the Amazon sale on smart TVs and enjoy great discounts on this Sony Bravia TV during the TV Fest. This 55-inch TV features a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and LED display technology, providing sharp and vivid images. With a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, your viewing experience will be smooth and immersive. Key features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, and built-in Chromecast. You can easily access popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It also supports Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa. The TV has excellent connectivity options with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K HDR with X1 4K Processor Sound output is 20W Google TV with extensive app support Refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz Voice search and Chromecast built-in Only 2 USB ports

3. OnePlus 108 cm Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) is an exceptional choice available now with enticing Amazon offers and deals. This 43-inch TV features a crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution and LED display technology, ensuring sharp and clear visuals. With a 60 Hz refresh rate and HDR support including HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, it delivers vibrant colours and detailed contrast. It has multiple connectivity options with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Moreover, the sound quality is impressive with 24 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos decoding, providing immersive audio experiences. It operates on Android TV, offering access to a wide range of apps via Google Play.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design enhances aesthetic appeal Sound output may not be sufficient for large rooms Android TV with OnePlus Connect integration Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Limited number of USB ports (2)

4. Samsung 108 cm Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) is a standout choice for those seeking an immersive viewing experience. featuring a sleek bezel-less design, this TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, ensuring sharp and smooth visuals. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, and dual-band Wi-Fi, making it easy to connect various devices and stream content seamlessly. The sound quality is rich and immersive with 24 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos decoding.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Bezel-less Design, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, Android TV

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vivid 4K display with HDR10+ support Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Relatively lower sound output (24W) Android TV with extensive app support Limited warranty coverage

5. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

With its sleek bezel-less design and advanced technologies like AI PQ Engine and Dynamic Backlight Control, the Vu 55GloLED is a versatile choice for home entertainment. Take advantage of the Amazon sale on best smart TVs to get this 55 inches TV at a discounted price, backed by a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. It operates on Google TV and offers access to a wide range of apps via Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. Additional features like a hands-free mic, ActiVoice remote control, and Chromecast built-in enhance convenience and usability.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: AI PQ Engine, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality 4K display with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Higher power consumption (104 Watts) Impressive sound with built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Google TV with an extensive app ecosystem Higher price point

6. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

With its slim and uni-body design, the TCL 55C61B QLED TV combines aesthetic appeal with cutting-edge technology, making it a compelling choice during the ongoing Amazon sale on best smart TVs. Featuring a 55-inch QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers vivid and lifelike visuals enhanced by Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and AiPQ Pro processor for superior picture quality. The impressive 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion clarity, ideal for fast-paced content like sports and action movies. It has additional features such as T-SCREEN PRO technology, ONKYO 2.1 CH audio, and hands-free voice control enhance user convenience and entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: DLG 120Hz, VRR 120Hz

Special Features: Dolby Vision -Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-Screen Pro, DTS Virtual

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid QLED Pro display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ Higher price compared to standard LED TVs High refresh rate (DLG 120Hz) for smooth motion Might be overkill if not utilizing high refresh rate content Excellent audio quality with ONKYO 2.1 CH and DTS Virtual Slightly bulky dimensions

7. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

With its expansive 65-inch LED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers stunning visuals that are enhanced by features like 4K HDR and the X1 4K Processor. The 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, ideal for both movies and gaming. Operating on Google TV, this smart TV offers a seamless interface for accessing a wide range of apps via Google Play, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Additional features such as Chromecast Built-In, Voice Search, and compatibility with Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa enhance usability. Don't miss out on the Amazon sale on best smart TVs to secure this model at a discounted price, accompanied by a 1-year comprehensive warranty from Sony.

Specifications Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: DLG 120Hz, VRR 120Hz

Special Features: Dolby Vision -Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-Screen Pro, DTS Virtual

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid QLED Pro display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ Higher price compared to standard LED TVs High refresh rate (DLG 120Hz) for smooth motion Might be overkill if not utilizing high refresh rate content Excellent audio quality with ONKYO 2.1 CH and DTS Virtual Slightly bulky dimensions

8. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Enjoy stunning visuals with its UHD 4K LED Panel, enhanced by Dynamic Colour Enhancement and HDR 10 support. The AiPQ Processor ensures sharp image quality and vibrant colours, while Micro Dimming technology enhances contrast. This smart TV runs on 4K UHD Google TV, offering seamless access to a variety of streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5. Its 64-bit Quad Core Processor, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, ensures smooth operation and fast loading times. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, one USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, making it easy to connect various devices.

Specifications of TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: 4K UHD Google TV, AiPQ Processor, Metallic Bezel-Less Design, Dolby Audio

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish metallic bezel-less design Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Powerful AiPQ Processor for enhanced image quality Sound output is 24 Watts Extensive connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Relatively bulky dimensions

Top 3 features of best smart TVs on sale during TV Fest on Amazon

Best smart TVs Screen size Resolution Special features MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Android TV 11, PatchWall 4, IMDb integration, Chromecast built-in, Far-field Mics Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa OnePlus 108 cm Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem Samsung 108 cm Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Bezel-less Design, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, Android TV Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) AI PQ Engine, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, Chromecast Built-in TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision -Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-Screen Pro, DTS Virtual Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65 Inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 4K UHD Google TV, AiPQ Processor, Metallic Bezel-Less Design, Dolby Audio

Best value for money smart TV on sale during TV Fest on Amazon

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV offers exceptional value for money with its blend of advanced features and performance. Featuring a QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+, it ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. The standout feature is its high refresh rate of DLG 120Hz and VRR 120Hz, providing smooth motion clarity, ideal for sports and action-packed movies. Enhanced audio quality with ONKYO 2.1 CH and DTS Virtual further enriches the viewing experience. Despite its slightly bulky design, this TV remains a compelling choice for those seeking premium features without breaking the bank.

Best overall smart TV on sale during TV Fest on Amazon

The MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN stands out as a top choice in smart TVs with its exceptional features. It boasts a vibrant OLED display that showcases sharp 4K resolution, offering immersive viewing experiences. Despite a 60 Hz refresh rate, its smooth operation is complemented by Dolby Vision support. The TV excels in sound quality with 30 Watts output and DTS X, enhancing audio immersion. Its Android TV 11 platform supports a wide array of apps, while features like Chromecast built-in and hands-free Google Assistant add convenience. Ideal for those seeking superior visuals and advanced smart capabilities.

Factors to consider while looking for best smart TVs

Display technology and resolution: Choose between LED, QLED, OLED, or MicroLED for optimal picture quality and brightness.

Screen size and viewing distance: Select a size suitable for your room ensuring comfortable viewing distance.

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates (120Hz+) for smoother motion; 60Hz is sufficient for regular viewing.

Smart features and operating system: Check platform (Android TV, Google TV, etc.) and app compatibility for convenience.

Connectivity options: Ensure adequate HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity for devices.

Audio quality: Consider built-in speakers, Dolby Audio, or support for external sound systems.

Design and build quality: Evaluate aesthetics, bezel size, and build for compatibility with room decor.

Warranty and support: Review warranty length and manufacturer's reputation for customer service.

Price and value for money: Compare features and performance against budget for best value.

Reviews and recommendations: Read user and expert reviews to gauge reliability and satisfaction.

FAQs on best smart TVs

1. What is the difference between LED, QLED, and OLED TVs?

LED TVs use backlighting, QLEDs enhance with quantum dots, while OLEDs have self-emitting pixels for deeper blacks.

2. How important is the refresh rate in a smart TV?

A higher refresh rate (120Hz) provides smoother motion for sports and gaming, but 60Hz is adequate for regular viewing.

3. What are the key smart features to look for in a TV?

Look for built-in streaming apps, voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa, and compatibility with smart home devices.

4. What screen size should I choose for my room?

Measure viewing distance; 55-65 inches is ideal for most living rooms, smaller for bedrooms, larger for home theaters.

5. How do I ensure good audio quality in a smart TV?

Check for Dolby Audio support, higher wattage output, and consider external soundbars or speakers for enhanced sound.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.