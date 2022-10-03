Public edit history, 30-min time limit | Twitter tests ‘edit button’ - 5 points

You may soon be able to fix the typos in your tweets as the micro-blogging giant Twitter has finally begun the internal testing of a widely requested ‘edit button’. The social media giant also shared an example of the same via its ‘Twitter Blue’ page - a monthly subscription model which provides premium features to paid users. “We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweets, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

Twitter tests ‘edit button’ - Here’s all you need to know | 5 points

1. The ‘edit tweet’ feature, currently undergoing an internal test, will be rolled out in the coming weeks if things go as planned. However, the feature will only be available for use to paid subscribers, the social media company said last week.

2. Sharing more details of the new feature in a blog post on Thursday, Twitter Inc said that users will be able to edit a tweet within 30 minutes of posting it.

3. Edited tweets will appear with an icon, a timestamp, and a label so readers know that the original tweet has been modified. A tweet’s edit history, which includes past versions of the tweets, will also be visible to all the users.

4. Subscribers of Twitter Blue currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.

5. If rolled out for non-paid subscribers, which experts say is unlikely in the near future, it may be the second biggest change since Twitter expanded the tweet limit from 140 to 280 characters in 2017.

About Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription that provides access to exclusive and premium features. As of now, the company is offering Twitter Blue on Twitter for iOS, Android and web in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The subscription is regionally based on the current US price of $4.99/month. It must be noted that unlike other premium subscription-based services, Twitter Blue is not ad free. “Currently, ads continue to fund our ability to innovate as we grow this new part of our business,” Twitter Inc maintains.

