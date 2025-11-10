UIDAI launches new Aadhaar app: How to manage multiple profiles and share data securely online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new Aadhaar mobile app for Android and iOS, which aims to simplify digital identity management for residents. The app lets users securely store, access and share their Aadhaar information, which marks a shift towards a paperless, digital-first approach. UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar app for Android and iOS to manage and share details securely.(Photo via Uidai)

New Aadhaar App: Key Features

The app supports multiple Aadhaar profiles, with up to five profiles able to be linked to the same mobile number. This feature helps families manage Aadhaar details for each member from a single device. Users can view their Aadhaar on-screen and share information using QR codes or verifiable credentials, without handing over physical copies.

Face authentication (Face ID) is now available for verification, along with QR-code-based checks. This means users can verify their Aadhaar at service points like hotels or shops without printing documents. The app also enables users to share their Aadhaar number anonymously and selectively, giving them greater privacy and control by letting them share only the required information.

How to Set Up the New App

Users can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After installation, they must select a language and enter their 12-digit Aadhaar number. The app sends an OTP to the registered mobile number for verification. Once confirmed, users complete a face authentication or live selfie check and set a secure six-digit password or PIN. Additional profiles can be added if they are linked to the same mobile number.

The app offers options for biometric locks using fingerprints or face recognition, QR code generation for verification, and controlled sharing of Aadhaar data. It also keeps profiles updated automatically after any changes.

Points to Remember

The new app does not replace the existing mAadhaar app. Certain functions, like downloading PDFs, ordering PVC Aadhaar cards, generating virtual IDs, or updating biometric data, still require mAadhaar or physical visits to Aadhaar centres. Users should download the official app (developer name: UIDAI), set strong passwords, enable biometric security, and review all data-sharing requests carefully.