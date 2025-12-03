Up to 49% off on best-selling multitasking laptops on Amazon: Top 10 deals from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and ASUS
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 12:00 pm IST
We’ve shortlisted the best deals on Amazon’s best-selling multitasking laptops, picking 10 better-value options to help you choose faster and spend wisely.
Our Pick
Best Amazon Laptop Deal
Multitasking Laptop Deal
Ryzen 7 Power Laptop
15.6 Inch FHD Panel
FAQs
Our Picks
Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16 GB:DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm Narrow Border Display, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, Intel UHD Graphics, 1.66 Kg Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹38,990
Best Amazon Laptop DealLenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6(39.62cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details
₹36,490
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
₹30,150
Multitasking Laptop DealASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details
₹35,600
acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details
₹29,999
Ryzen 7 Power LaptopDell 15, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Platinum Silver, 1.63 Kg, 120Hz 250 nits, AMD Radeon Graphics, Standard Keyboard, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹49,990
15.6 Inch FHD PanelLenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
₹35,990
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
₹33,938
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details
₹91,900
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, FHD,15.6/39.6 cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0155AU, FHD Camera with Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
₹37,526
