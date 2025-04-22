Up to 50% off on fully automatic washing machines from LG, Samsung and more on Amazon
Apr 22, 2025 12:09 PM IST
With up to 50% off on fully automatic washing machines on Amazon, you can now easily grab the ones with AI features, steam wash, inbuilt heaters and much more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 MAGIC CLEAN PRO SW H View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Germshield Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Built-In Heater Fully-Automatic View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Built-In Heater Fully-Automatic View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star with 2X Power Steam, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, In-built Heater, Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (ELENA SXS 6510, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load View Details
|
|
|
|
Bosch 10 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
View More Products