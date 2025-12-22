Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Up to 80% off on headphones and laptops in a special Christmas Store discount on Amazon

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Christmas just got better with the best Amazon deals! Special Christmas Store brings massive discounts of up to 80% on headphones and laptops.

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KIN

₹36,990

₹36,990
Highest laptop discount

Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16 GB:DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm Narrow Border Display, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, Intel UHD Graphics, 1.66 Kg Thin & Light Laptop

₹38,990

₹38,990
ASUS Vivobook 16X (2025),Smartchoice, Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Indie Black/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP517WS

₹73,990

₹73,990
Best laptop

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

₹92,900

₹92,900
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop

₹61,990

₹61,990
ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W

₹68,990

₹68,990
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0500AU, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter Laptop

₹31,990

₹31,990
Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS| NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00MVIN AI Gaming Laptop

₹83,290

₹83,290
Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i7-13650HX| NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV018LIN AI Gaming Laptop

₹104,990

₹104,990
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)

₹4,299

₹4,299
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

₹2,989

₹2,989
Highest speaker discount

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)

₹2,299

₹2,299
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)

₹12,999

₹12,999
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)

₹7,999

₹7,999
Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black)

₹2,549

₹2,549
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS601 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Transparent Case Lid, Quad Mic ENC, Dual Device Pairing, 10Mm Driver, BT V5.3 (Copper Brown)

₹1,399

₹1,399
boAt 2025 Launch Rockerz 113, 40H Battery, Dual Pair, Fast Charge, ENx Tech, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Magnetic Buds, Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic in Ear Earphones (Ash Grey)

₹699

₹699
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+, 60HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Magnetic Earbuds, in Ear Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Active Black)

₹1,099

₹1,099
The holiday season is the best time to treat yourself or pick up thoughtful gifts, and Amazon’s Special Christmas Store is making it even better. With discounts going up to 80% on headphones and laptops, this festive sale brings some of the biggest savings of the year under one roof. Whether you’re looking for noise-cancelling headphones for work and travel, gaming headsets for immersive play, or a reliable laptop for office tasks, online classes, or creative work, there’s something for every need and budget.

Headphones and laptop deals on Christmas Store on Amazon.
Headphones and laptop deals on Christmas Store on Amazon.

Top brands, popular models, and feature-packed devices are available at prices that rarely return once the season ends. From everyday essentials to premium upgrades, these Christmas deals make smart tech more affordable than ever. If upgrading your gadgets or gifting useful tech has been on your list, this limited-time Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to grab the best deals before they sell out.

Deals on laptops on Amazon Christmas Store, up to 50% off

Loading...

The Lenovo V15 is a solid everyday laptop built for office work, online classes, and multitasking. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display offers comfortable viewing for long hours, while Windows 11 and Office 2024 come pre-installed. During Amazon’s Christmas sale, it is available at a massive 49% discount, making it excellent value for money.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare, 250 nits
Weight
1.65 kg
Loading...

The Dell Vostro 3530 is designed for smooth everyday performance, making it ideal for office work, online learning, and daily multitasking. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for fast boot times and efficient workflow.

The 15.6-inch Full HD narrow-border display offers clear visuals, while Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 come pre-installed. During the Christmas sale, it is available at a 49% discount, making it a strong value pick.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits
Weight
1.66 kg
Loading...

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a powerful choice for creators, gamers, and performance users. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, making it suitable for gaming, video editing, and heavy multitasking.

The large 16-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals, while Windows 11, Office 2024, and Microsoft 365 come pre-installed. During the Christmas sale, it is available with a 28% discount, making it a premium deal at a reduced price.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-13620H
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB NVMe SSD
Display
16-inch FHD+ 144Hz Anti-glare
Loading...

The 2025 MacBook Air with Apple’s powerful M4 chip is built for speed, efficiency, and all-day use. With a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16GB unified memory, it handles multitasking, creative work, and everyday tasks effortlessly. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals, while up to 18 hours of battery life keeps you going longer. Grab it at a 7% discount during the Christmas sale on Amazon.

Specifications

Processor
Apple M4 chip (10-core CPU)
Graphics
8-core integrated GPU
Memory
16GB Unified Memory
Storage
256GB SSD
Display
13.6-inch Liquid Retina

More deals on laptops

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Deals on headphones and soundbars on Amazon Christmas Store

Loading...

The soundcore Q20i headphones are a great pick for immersive listening at an affordable price. They feature hybrid active noise cancellation that cuts up to 90% background noise, along with 40mm drivers and BassUp technology for deep, punchy sound.

With up to 40 hours of playtime in ANC mode and app-based EQ customisation, they suit travel, work, and daily use. This Christmas sale brings a massive 49% discount, making them excellent value.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling
Drivers
40mm Dynamic Drivers
Battery Life
Up to 40h (ANC), 60h (Normal)
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Device
Weight
Lightweight Over-Ear Design
Loading...

The Sony SRS-XB100 is a compact and travel-friendly Bluetooth speaker designed for music on the go. Despite its small size, it delivers punchy sound with Sony’s Extra Bass and Sound Diffusion Processor for a wider audio spread.

The IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof build makes it ideal for outdoor use, while up to 16 hours of battery life ensures uninterrupted playback. This Christmas sale offers a huge 50% discount, making it a great budget-friendly speaker.

Specifications

Output Power
5W
Battery Life
Up to 16 hours
Water Resistance
IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Weight
Ultra-compact, lightweight design
Loading...

The JBL Vibe Beam earbuds are designed for everyday listening with JBL’s signature Deep Bass sound. Equipped with 8mm drivers, they deliver punchy audio, while features like Ambient Aware and Talk-Thru help you stay alert to your surroundings. With up to 32 hours of total battery life, fast charging, and IP54 water and dust resistance, they’re perfect for travel and workouts. This Christmas sale brings a massive 62% discount, making them a great value pick.

Specifications

Drivers
8mm Dynamic Drivers
Battery Life
Up to 32 hours (8h + 24h case)
Water Resistance
IP54 (earbuds), IPX2 (case)
Connectivity
Bluetooth with Google Fast Pair
Customisation
JBL Headphones App EQ
Loading...

The Marshall Emberton II is a stylish yet powerful portable speaker built for indoor and outdoor use. It delivers Marshall’s signature rich sound with true 360-degree audio, ensuring clear and balanced output from every direction.

With over 30 hours of battery life and an IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof design, it’s perfect for travel, parties, and adventures. During the Christmas sale, it is available at a solid 35% discount, making this premium speaker more accessible.

Specifications

Output Power
20W
Battery Life
30+ hours
Water Resistance
IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Audio
360° True Stereo Sound

More deals on audio products

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Top 10 AI laptops in 2025 built for smarter workflows and everyday performance

  • Which type of headphones should I choose for daily use?

    For everyday use, wireless or neckband-style headphones offer comfort, good battery life, and easy portability.

  • Are noise-cancelling headphones worth buying?

    Yes, they are ideal for travel, work-from-home, and noisy environments, as they reduce background noise and improve audio clarity.

  • What laptop specifications are enough for office work and online classes?

    A laptop with an Intel i5/Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and SSD storage is sufficient for smooth daily tasks.

  • Is SSD storage better than HDD in laptops?

    Yes, SSDs make laptops faster, improve boot times, and offer better overall performance compared to HDDs.

  • Is it safe to buy headphones and laptops during online sales?

    Yes, buying from trusted platforms like Amazon is safe, especially when checking seller ratings, warranty details, and return policies.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

