Up to 80% off on headphones and laptops in a special Christmas Store discount on Amazon
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Christmas just got better with the best Amazon deals! Special Christmas Store brings massive discounts of up to 80% on headphones and laptops.
Our Pick
Highest laptop discount
Best laptop
Highest speaker discount
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KIN View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Highest laptop discountDell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16 GB:DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm Narrow Border Display, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, Intel UHD Graphics, 1.66 Kg Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X (2025),Smartchoice, Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Indie Black/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP517WS View Details
|
₹73,990
|
|
|
Best laptopApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details
|
₹92,900
|
|
|
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0500AU, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter Laptop View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS| NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00MVIN AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹83,290
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i7-13650HX| NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV018LIN AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹104,990
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,299
|
|
|
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black View Details
|
₹2,989
|
|
|
Highest speaker discountJBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black) View Details
|
₹2,549
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS601 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Transparent Case Lid, Quad Mic ENC, Dual Device Pairing, 10Mm Driver, BT V5.3 (Copper Brown) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
boAt 2025 Launch Rockerz 113, 40H Battery, Dual Pair, Fast Charge, ENx Tech, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Magnetic Buds, Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic in Ear Earphones (Ash Grey) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+, 60HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Magnetic Earbuds, in Ear Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
