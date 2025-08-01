Update now! Apple fixes major security flaw in iPhone, iPad, and more with these software versions

Apple earlier this week released iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, macOS Sequoia 15.6, tvOS 18.6, watchOS 11.6, and visionOS 2.6. It is vital to download these software versions, as they patch a critical vulnerability that could potentially leave you exposed to hackers, and get in undue trouble. Here’s what you need to know. iOS 18.6 fixes a big security loophole(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

What is this security flaw?

The specific flaw is CVE-2025-6558, which allows remote hackers to execute arbitrary code using a crafted HTML page, enabling them to bypass browser security, as spotted by Bleeping Computer. This vulnerability affects browsers such as Chrome, where it was identified as a zero-day vulnerability. It was reportedly first spotted by Google's Threat Analysis Group in June, and the Google Chrome team ultimately patched it in July.

To be safe, you simply need to update to the appropriate software version for your device. If you have an iPhone that supports iOS 18.6, you should update to it as soon as possible to avoid any potential security issues. Similarly, if you are using an iPad, update to iPadOS 18.6, and do likewise for other Apple devices. It is also worth noting that Apple does not disclose or discuss security issues until patches are released.

Which devices are compatible with iOS 18.6?

If your device is already running an iOS 18 version, it will be compatible with iOS 18.6. This means all iPhones from the iPhone XS to the latest iPhone 16 series will receive this update. If you are using an older device that is not compatible with iOS 18 versions, it is in your best interest to upgrade to a newer model that supports the latest software to prevent security vulnerabilities.

