Vivo launches Y56 5G smartphone at 20,000. Check features & specifications

TVivo has launched its Y56 5G smartphone in India, and priced it for ₹19,999. It is offered as a single model and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The phone is available at Vivo online store, as well as retail stores. Also, Vivo has announced a cashback of ₹1,000 if Y56 5G is purchased using an ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Mahindra Bank card.

Vivo Y56 5G: Features and specifications

(1.) The company has given a 6.8-inch display in the device, and with a resolution of 2,408*1,080 pixels. With an ‘extended RAM’ feature, the phone's RAM can be extended by another 8 GB.

(2.) For processor, Y56 5G gets MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, and the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 as its operating system (OS).

(3.) It gets power from a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging of 18 W. It also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor.

(4.) For photography, there is a 16 MP front camera for selfies. Behind the phone, there is a 50 MP primary sensor and 2 MP Bokeh sensor, each with LED flash.

(5.) For connectivity, meanwhile, it boasts of features such as dual sim, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and more.

(6.) The device is available in two colour options: Orange Shimmer and Black Engine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON