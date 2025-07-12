Vivo T4R 5G leak hints at rugged design, mid-range power: Launch expected soon

Vivo appears to be expanding its T-series smartphone portfolio once again with the upcoming Vivo T4R 5G. According to a report from 91Mobiles Hindi, the device is expected to launch in India soon and will stand out for its rugged build and capable mid-range hardware. This would also mark the brand’s first smartphone under the ‘R’ sub-brand in the T series. Vivo T4R 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor(Vivo)

Expected Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Rugged Protection

The Vivo T4R 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, an octa-core chipset that reportedly scores over 714,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. This places the device firmly in the mid-range performance segment and suggests it could handle everyday multitasking and gaming comfortably.

What makes the Vivo T4R 5G notable, however, is its expected ruggedness. The handset is tipped to offer both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, a rare offering in its price range. These ratings typically imply protection against heavy dust and high-pressure water jets, positioning the T4R as a viable option for users seeking durability.

Pricing and Lineup Positioning

The Vivo T4R 5G is expected to be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 in India. This would place it between the Vivo T4x (starting at ₹13,999) and the Vivo T4 5G (priced at ₹21,999 for the base model).

With this addition, the Vivo T4R will become the fifth device in the Vivo T4 lineup, following the T4, T4x, T4 Ultra, and T4 Lite.

Launch Timeline and Other Upcoming Releases

While Vivo hasn’t confirmed an official launch date yet, the T4R 5G’s debut is expected in the coming weeks. The brand is also gearing up for the India launch of another key device, the Vivo X200 FE, expected to debut next week as part of its X200 series expansion.

More details, including display specifications, battery capacity, and camera features, are likely to be revealed closer to launch. Given the focus on durability and performance, the T4R could appeal to users looking for a tough daily driver in the sub- ₹20,000 price bracket.