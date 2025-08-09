Vivo V60 5G mobile vs Vivo X200 FE: What to expect from this sibling rivalry

Vivo's latest V-series phone, the Vivo V60, is set to launch on 12 August, and as you may have seen in the teasers and leaks so far, the device is going to feature Zeiss branding, which means it is going to be a camera-centric phone. Vivo's V-series phones have typically cost around ₹40,000, and while it may not encroach on the Vivo X200 FE territory, it could come close. So, if you are wondering whether to wait for the Vivo V60 or buy the Vivo X200 FE right now, we have done a comparison based on the specifications Vivo has revealed so far. Read on for the details. Vivo V60 gets Zeiss optics, just like its more expensive X series siblings.(Vivo)

Zeiss Cameras on both

Firstly, let us compare the cameras, because let us be honest, it is the elephant in the room. Both phones support triple camera setups powered by Zeiss optics, but they do differ when it comes to the sensors. The Vivo V60 features a 50MP main Zeiss-powered camera, using the Sony IMX766 sensor, coupled with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, a 50MP selfie camera, and a Zeiss ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The Vivo X200 FE 2 also has a triple camera setup. However, its main sensor is the Sony IMX921. The periscope shooter is a 50MP IMX882, and the ultra-wide-angle camera is an 8MP shooter. For the front camera, you also get a 50MP sensor.

Compact vs not so compact display

Now, coming to the display, the Vivo X200 FE offers a much more compact experience with a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, compared to the 6.67-inch AMOLED panel on the Vivo V60. Both phones support 120Hz refresh rates, but the experience will be better with the Vivo X200 FE if you prefer a compact phone.

As for durability, both phones offer IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, which means dual ratings. In this regard, they are evenly matched.

Performance, battery and more

Coming to performance, the Vivo X200 FE is more powerful, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, which is a 4nm chip. The Vivo V60, on the other hand, gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is also a 4nm chip.

As for RAM and storage, it is not yet clear what variants Vivo will offer for the V60, but it is likely to offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Vivo X200 FE, meanwhile, is available with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, up to 512GB.

Regarding software and biometrics, both phones will run Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top. And both feature under-display fingerprint scanners with optical sensors.

When it comes to battery, both phones pack 6,500mAh batteries with support for 90W fast charging. It remains to be seen how the V60 fares in terms of battery, but talking about the X200 FE, it performed well in our testing, lasting well into the second day.