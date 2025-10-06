Vivo V60e 5G mobile launch on October 7: Price in India, specifications, and features to expect

Vivo has officially announced the India launch date of the Vivo V60e 5G mobile, and it is debuting on October 7, 2025. The company has teased several specifications and features of the mid-ranger in the past few days, revealing crucial information surrounding its camera, AI features, and battery life. In addition to upgraded features, the Vivo V60e 5G will also come with a new design that may attract buyers. Therefore, if you have been planning to buy a camera-centric mid-range phone, then know what the Vivo V60e will have in store for users. Vivo V60e 5G is launching tomorrow with an upgraded camera and battery.(Vivo)

Vivo V60e 5G: Design and display

As per the revealed design, the Vivo V60e 5G will have a similar design to the Vivo V60 model, which was launched earlier this year. It features a pill-shaped camera module, housing two camera lenses. The smartphone will be launched in two colour options, Elite Purple and Noble Gold. In addition, Vivo V60e is also confirmed to offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

For display, the Vivo V60e 5G is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and Diamond Shield Glass protection.

Also read: Vivo V60 5G review: Does a sleek design, upgraded camera live up to the hype?

Vivo V60e 5G: Performance

The Vivo V60e 5G is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It may run on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

Vivo V60e 5G: Camera

The Vivo V60e 5G camera features have already been confirmed by the company, and this may come as a great attraction among buyers. It will feature a dual camera setup that will include a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 30x SuperZoom. It will also feature an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP selfie camera with auto focus. The Vivo V60e may offer camera features like AI Festival Portrait, AI Four-Season Portrait, AI Image Expander, and much more.

Vivo V60e 5G: Battery life

The Vivo V60e 5G is also confirmed to be backed by a 6500mAh battery that will support 90W fast wired charging. Therefore, we can expect longer hours of performance.

Vivo V60e 5G price in India

In terms of pricing, the Vivo V60e 5G will likely be launched at a starting price of ₹28,749 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. However, we will have to wait until launch to confirm the pricing, launch offers, and availability.