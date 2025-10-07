Vivo V60e 5G mobile launched in India with 200MP camera: Price in India starts at…

Vivo V60e 5G mobile has officially launched in India with attractive features, a dual camera setup, a massive battery, and more. The smartphone flaunts a new design with a pill-shaped camera module, a quad-curved screen, and a matte-finish texture that looks quite premium. For performance, the Vivo V60e packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, offering faster and smoother performance. Therefore, if you are in search of an affordable camera smartphone, then the Vivo V60e 5G mobile could come into consideration. Vivo V60e 5G flaunts a new camera design and upgraded 200MP main camera.(Vivo)

Vivo V60e 5G: Specifications and features

The Vivo V60e 5G features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1600nits peak brightness. The display is also protected with Diamond Shield Glass, making it scratch-resistant. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Vivo V60e 5G features a dual camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera with OIS and 30x zoom. It also comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP selfie camera with auto focus. Since it's a camera-centric phone, it offers plenty of AI-powered features that include AI Aura Light Portrait, AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and more.

The Vivo V60e 5G is also backed by a 6500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. It also offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection. Lastly, it runs on FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Vivo V60e 5G price in India and availability

The Vivo V60e 5G will be available in two colours: Elite Purple and Noble Gold. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V60e starts at Rs. 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It also comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options, which are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999. The sale for Vivo V60e 5G will start from October 10 on Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon and other offline retail stores.