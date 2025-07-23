Vivo X200 FE 5G sale goes live in India: Check price, specs, and offers

Vivo launched its new compact flagship, the X200 FE 5G, in India last week with a massive 6500mAh battery, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, and attractive ZEISS-integrated camera features. After gaining much popularity in the flagship market, the Vivo X200 FE 5G finally goes on sale in India with exciting launch offers. Vivo X200 FE 5G sale starts in India with a starting price of just Rs. 54,999.(HT)

Buyers can enjoy bank offers, no-cost EMI options and exchange benefits on the purchase of Vivo’s new compact flagship. If you are someone who has been eyeing on Vivo X200 FE 5G, then check out the detailed India pricing, smartphone availability, launch offers and more.

Vivo X200 FE 5G sale in India: Price, availability, and offers

The Vivo X200 FE 5G will be available in three colour options: Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey. Buyers can also choose from two storage options of 12GB + 256GB, which is priced at Rs. 54,999 and another 16GB + 512GB at Rs. 59,999 in India. The Vivo X200 FE 5G will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India website, and offline retail stores.

In terms of launch offers, buyers can avail up to Rs. 6000 instant discount using selected bank cards. Vivo is also offering No-cost EMI options and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6000.

Why should you buy the Vivo X200 FE 5G?

The Vivo X200 FE 5G is being popularised as one of the best compact flagships alongside its competitor, the OnePlus 13s. The smartphone features a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. It also ensures durability with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. For performance, the smartphone relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of photography, the Vivo X200 FE 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, the smartphone is powered by a massive 6500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, making it a great choice given the introductory price with offers.