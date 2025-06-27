Vivo X200 FE mobile launch in India soon: Specs and features

Vivo is set to introduce its new X200 FE smartphone to the Indian market soon, featuring advanced features and a compact design.
Vivo is set to introduce its upcoming smartphone, Vivo X200 FE, to the Indian market soon, following its earlier launch in Taiwan. The company has teased the device on its official social media handle X, which reads “More than what meets the palm,” which suggests the device’s imminent launch in India. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming.
Vivo X200 FE: Key Specifications and What to Expect
The Vivo X200 FE will join the existing X200 series in India, which already includes the base X200 and the X200 Pro models. Globally, the series also features the X200 Ultra and X200 Pro Mini, but these versions are not expected to launch in India at this time.
The Vivo X200 FE (global variant) features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1216 by 2640 pixels. The device’s physical dimensions measure 150.83 mm in length, 71.76 mm in width, and 7.99 mm in thickness, while it weighs 186 grams. These measurements place it among smaller smartphones, which shows the device’s focus on being easy to hold and carry. It runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15, which is based on the latest Android 15.
Under the hood, the device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers UFS 3.1 storage options up to 512GB. For photography, Vivo continues its collaboration with Zeiss. It sports a three-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor (Zeiss IMX921), a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It also has a 50MP front camera with wide-angle sensor support.