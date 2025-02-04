Vivo X200 Pro Mini expected to make India debut soon: Here’s what we know

After the successful launch of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro in India, the company is gearing up to introduce a new variant to the X200 lineup. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was launched earlier in China, has been the subject of numerous rumours and leaks over the past few months. While it was initially expected to debut alongside the main X200 models last month, delays have pushed the release further into 2025. However, recent leaks suggest that the much-anticipated Vivo X200 Pro Mini could make its way to India between April and June 2025. Vivo X200 Pro Mini is already available in China, and while it hasn't yet reached global markets, we have a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Specifications: What We Know So Far

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is already available in China, and while it hasn't yet reached global markets, we have a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. According to well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, the Indian variant is likely to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display is expected to deliver a crisp, vibrant viewing experience with fluid performance.

Under the hood, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, ensuring a smooth and powerful performance. It will likely run Android 15 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 in India, offering the latest features and a user-friendly interface. Additionally, the device is expected to have both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, making it highly durable for everyday use.

Camera Setup: Triple 50MP Rear Cameras

Vivo is known for packing impressive camera setups into its flagship devices, and the X200 Pro Mini is no exception. The device is rumoured to feature a triple-camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Additionally, it will likely come with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a staggering 100x digital zoom. For selfies, the device could sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, perfect for high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

Battery and Charging: Long-lasting Power with Fast Charging

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is expected to be equipped with a large 5,700mAh battery, offering ample power for all-day use. On the charging front, the device is likely to support 90W wired charging, allowing for rapid top-ups. It will also feature 30W wireless charging, adding extra convenience for users who prefer wireless charging solutions.

India Launch: What to Expect

With the Vivo X200 Pro Mini set to launch in India sometime in 2025, the device is poised to make a significant impact in the competitive flagship smartphone market. Its combination of high-end specifications, including a powerful chipset, stunning camera setup, and robust battery life, makes it a promising addition to the Vivo X200 series.

Fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the official announcement from Vivo, hoping to get their hands on this exciting new model soon. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch window approaches.