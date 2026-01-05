Vivo X300 FE spotted in unboxing video ahead of India launch: Design, features and India price tipped

Vivo is preparing to launch a fan edition of its flagship smartphone series, the Vivo X300 FE, in India soon, as a new unboxing video of the device has appeared online, which has revealed key details about the phone ahead of its expected India launch. Although Vivo has not shared an official launch date, the handset recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards website under the model number V2537, suggesting an imminent release. Vivo X300 FE uboxing Video has been surfacing online, with its key details now revealed. (Vivo)

The unboxing video was shared by technology site Beebom. The video offers a close look at the device and compares it with the earlier Vivo X200 FE. According to the report, the device shown in the video is the China-only Vivo S50 Pro Mini. The publication states that Vivo plans to launch the same phone in India under the Vivo X300 FE name.

Vivo X300 FE: Design and Key Specifications (Revealed)

Vivo X300 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will come with a new rear camera layout. The device now uses a horizontal camera strip instead of the vertical module seen on the X200 FE. The rear panel shows a finish that shifts colour under different lighting conditions. The handset will weigh around 192 grams, which is slightly higher than the previous model, while keeping a similar size. Vivo is also expected to offer an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, replacing the MediaTek processor used earlier. It is also likely to house a 6,500mAh battery with 40W wireless charging, along with 90W wired charging support. It may ship with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Vivo is also expected to enable gaming support of up to 120 frames per second. Vivo may add an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, replacing the optical scanner from the previous version. The device will run on OriginOS 6.

For photography, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to remain the same. The device may include a 50MP main camera with optical stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. A 50MP front camera is also tipped. Vivo is said to remove the Aura Light feature. The phone may support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.

Vivo X300 FE: Price in India (Expected)

In China, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini launched at 3,699 yuan (around Rs. 47,400). Reports suggest that the Vivo X300 FE could launch in India at around Rs. 56,999 or Rs. 59,999. The higher price may be linked to the Snapdragon chipset or recent memory cost changes.