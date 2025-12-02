Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro launching in India today: Price, features and how to watch livestream

Vivo is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Vivo X300 series, in India today. The new series will include the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, successors to the Vivo X200 series. Both devices will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor and will feature camera systems co-developed with Zeiss. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming Vivo X300 series may have to offer. The Vivo X300 series is scheduled to launch in India today at 12 pm IST. (Vivo )

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro: Launch Schedule and How to Watch Live

Vivo will unveil the X300 series in India today at 12 pm IST. The brand will introduce the devices through a launch event, which viewers can watch via the company’s official social media page and YouTube channel. Vivo may also opt for a soft launch depending on its event format. The company has confirmed that users will be able to stream the announcement live across platforms.

Vivo X300 Series: Price in India and Variants (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Vivo X300 may start at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Two additional configurations are expected: a 12GB + 512GB option priced at Rs. 81,999 and a 16GB + 512GB model priced at Rs. 85,999.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro is likely to launch at Rs. 1,09,999 and may arrive in a single variant featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Vivo has also confirmed the availability of the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series in India. Reports suggest that the accessory may cost around Rs. 20,999.

Vivo X300 Series: Features and Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset in India. Both models will use Vivo’s Pro Imaging VS1 chip along with the V3+ imaging chip to support their camera systems. The devices will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The Vivo X300 Pro will feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP HPB APO telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it may feature a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor.

Meanwhile, the standard Vivo X300 will include a 200MP HPB primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 50MP Sony LYT-602 telephoto lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera. It will also include a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.